Breckenridge athlete Grace Conzemius has been on the track team since seventh grade. She is one of a few girls who returned to the track team in 2021. Conzemius said it was very different returning to the team this season, jumping from competing as a sophomore to now a senior.
“It’s very important to get out and go at it because our numbers are low,” Conzemius said. “We just need to push through and fill our role.”
Some races are required for runners to fill roles.
Conzemius is just coming off of a basketball season where she was named to the Heart O’Lakes All-Conference team. She hopes to remain injury-free this track season.
“We’re trying to remain injury-free for as much as possible because once you get one little twist of an ankle or a strain of a muscle, it’s going to be difficult to come back right away,” she said.
Conzemius will play a prominent role on the team for leadership purposes. She will be entering her fifth full season on the track team.
“I’ve seen many leadership roles be made and taken over by other seniors and upperclassmen,” she said. “I had great examples shown before me, so it’s all about cheering them on, giving them that boost of confidence to keep going.”
Conzemius is on the 4x4 relay team, and some girls that she has been able to work with are Riley Finkral, Taylor Bommerbach, Lauren Beyer. A new runner for the relay this year will be Rachel Gowin, who was a top runner in the fall for the BW cross country team.
“That’s different for her, but she can definitely do it. She’s got the stride and endurance to push through,” Conzemius said about Gowin.
This will be the first time that Conzemius will be competing in a meet since her sophomore year. One thing that she is looking forward to competing in this year is the high jump.
“I definitely want to get going with the high jump. I haven’t jumped in a long time so it’s not like I’m starting over, but once I get some jumps in, I’ll be back in it,” she said.
Conzemius said that she loved competing in the 4x2 during her sophomore year. She missed out on that race last season but looks forward to getting back into that relay this year.
