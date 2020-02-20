Breckenridge took on the top team in Section 8AA North on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Hawley, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Cowgirls were in a tight bout with the Nuggets, but couldn’t get the bounces they needed in a 64-56 loss.
“We played really well. A couple plays don’t go our way, a couple baskets rim out and that’s the way it goes,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “We played a really quality game against a highly-talented team and just came up short. We’ve got things to work on, but nothing to be ashamed of.”
Hawley’s Paige Thompson showed why she’s considered one of the top players in the conference with a game-high 20 points. A dozen of them came after halftime.
“Paige Thompson really turned it on in the second half,” Imdieke said. “She had a couple free slips to the basket, hit a couple tough shots, she’s a heck of a player.”
Kaylie Crabtree followed Thompson with 17.
The duo pulling the most weight for Breck were Grace Conzemius and Jude Held. Conzemius was the top scorer with 16 and her fellow junior came through for 14. A bulk of the production from both of them came in the opening half.
“Grace and Jude both had a very solid first half,” Imdieke said. “It turned into a little bit more of a team effort in the second half. It was a well-rounded effort again.”
The highlight of the night for BHS was Conzemius breaking the single-season rebound record, which was set by Laurie Yaggie (Christensen).
“(Conzemius is) one of the girls where the hard work is paying off,” Imdieke said. “I hope it’s a good example to the younger girls in the program of how getting those extra shots in, staying after practice to get more shots in and coming to summer workouts definitely pays off. She’s having one heck of a season.”
Breck (15-10) wraps up the regular season with a 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 home battle against Crookston, Minnesota. After that they’ll head to Perham, Minnesota, for their playoff opener at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. The Yellowjackets are the third seed and the Cowgirls are the sixth.
