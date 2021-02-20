Conzemius signs with Jimmies basketball

Breckenridge Cowboy forward Anthony Conzemius signed his National Letter of Intent Friday, Feb. 19 to play basketball for the University of Jamestown starting next season.
Conzemius is a senior and has been on the basketball team since his sophomore year. He's been one of the biggest leaders for the frontcourt this season and he has stepped up for the team in crucial situations.
"I'm very blessed," Conzemius said. "It wouldn't be possible without Coach Lipp, Coach (Jordan) Christensen, and especially coach Arly Ohm. He definitely helped me throughout this process."
Conzemius loved how everyone was friendly at Jamestown and really enjoyed being around the players and coaches when he visited, he said.
"I would definitely like to thank Noah Christensen helping me throughout all the times. Helping me with my post-work and my offense and defense," Conzemius said. "Ever since I was a freshman, he's taken me under his wing and helped me through this process."
First year Breckenridge Head Coach Stevin Lipp is confident with what Conzemius can bring to the college level.
"You've seen the growth since his freshman year," Lipp said. "He made the decision that he wants to become a ball player, and he put in the work he needed to make that happen, and I couldn't be more proud."
Jimmies Grad Assistant Colton Lund loved what Conzemius will bring to the program next season, he said.
"Me and Coach Nevell, we really liked his length, his ability and how he's progressed in the weight room and everything and his work ethic. We like how much he's progressed in a short amount of time, and we're looking forward to seeing where he can go from here," Lund said.
Conzemius has been a big part of the Cowboys' 6-3 start this season. He looks forward to being a Jimmie and starting the next chapter of his life playing college basketball
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.