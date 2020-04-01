After a pair of years of tearing it up for North Dakota State College of Science’s basketball team, Mohamed “Momo” Kone was thrilled when the offers started pouring in. Testing the waters and getting a feel for his next university was the next step.
Instead of visiting campuses and meeting coaches in person, Kone is stuck at home in Apple Valley, Minnesota, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I was supposed to go on a few visits, but they all got canceled. It’s been harder for me to really decide where I want to go, because visiting is so important to me,” Kone said. “Me knowing where I’m going to be staying at and where my environment’s going to be for the next two years is important to me. Right now I can’t go on visits, so it’s hard for me to really decide where I want to go.”
After redshirting his first year at NDSCS to get his grades up, Kone started both of his seasons on the floor for the Wildcats. He was an All-Region selection in his sophomore season.
Most of his offers throughout the year had been NAIA schools, but the Division II offers started racking up late in the season.
“I was going to go to visit Chadron State in Nebraska and I was going to visit Mount Marty in South Dakota,” Kone said. “West Virginia State wanted me to come on a visit when all of this virus stuff goes down and Bemidji State wanted me to come on a visit, too.”
Bemidji State is a school Kone is already familiar with on the court. The Wildcats blew out the Beavers in an exhibition game prior to the start of the regular season.
“Our coach was pretty surprised about that. He didn’t think we’d beat them as bad as we did,” Kone said. “I was pretty excited to play a D2 school just to know how D2 would feel if I was going to play (at that level).”
The lone school Kone has visited so far was Mayville State. He attended a playoff game and enjoyed the experience, but he didn’t check out the rest of the campus on the visit.
“That was pretty exciting,” Kone said. “It was a great facility and a great atmosphere. They ended up getting the win, too.”
Teams have continued to contact Kone, but he expressed concerns about not meeting the coaches in person.
“It adds on so much stress and I’m just really overthinking it sometimes if I should be worried that if I don’t end up picking now, will a certain coach leave or just be done with me,” Kone said. “I don’t know, but I’m just really trying to find the best fit for me and it’s hard to do that with all of this going on.”
Other Wildcat sophomores are going through the same experience as Kone and they’ve touched base throughout their quarantining.
“I’ve been here and there with Uhana (Ochan) and Duoth (Gach),” Kone said. “I don’t know what their plan is or how their recruiting is going, but I hope it’s going good for them. They definitely deserve a school to go to.”
Any team that brings in Kone will be getting a player who can make his variety felt in a variety of ways. He’s an efficient scorer, a dazzling passer, rebounds exceptionally well for a guard and frequently disrupts the other team’s perimeter play on defense. All while bringing more energy than anybody else on the floor.
Kone will continue to compare his offers and put plenty of thought into his final decision.
“As a player, it’s kind of hard to go on to a team where you don’t really know what’s expected or what’s coming ahead of you,” Kone said. “Anything can happen and I just really want to make sure that once I decide to go to that school that I want to go to, it’s the best fit for me and my family overall.”
