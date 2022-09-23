The Breckenridge varsity baseball field recently received some major improvements. Coach Kevin Hiedeman had this project on his wish list for the last several years. The baselines needed fixing and the playing surface of the field was in desperate need of repair.

The project required killing the entire infield and the area in front of the dugouts, tilling the area and adding lots of sand and dirt and soil conditioner. All new forms for the baselines needed to be laid and the field was graded for drainage. Finally, the area was seeded and hydromulch was put on top. The final and most important need is watering.



