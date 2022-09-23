Chris Roberts levels the infield in a Bobcat Skid Steer. Hiedeman retired from his position as Post 53 American Legion Baseball Head Coach in 2022 and Roberts stepped into the role. The pair has worked as a team to renovate the diamond.
Kevin Hiedeman operates the New Holland tractor at Cowboy Field in Breckenridge, Minn.
The Breckenridge varsity baseball field recently received some major improvements. Coach Kevin Hiedeman had this project on his wish list for the last several years. The baselines needed fixing and the playing surface of the field was in desperate need of repair.
The project required killing the entire infield and the area in front of the dugouts, tilling the area and adding lots of sand and dirt and soil conditioner. All new forms for the baselines needed to be laid and the field was graded for drainage. Finally, the area was seeded and hydromulch was put on top. The final and most important need is watering.
So far, the project has turned out about as good as you could hope, as this is the only field in Breckenridge and it needs to be ready for play this spring.
This project could not have been completed without the help of numerous people. At the top of the list is coach Hiedeman and coach Chris Roberts. Kevin has used his equipment and been down at the field many nights, including trips to Fargo for supplies. No one has worked harder than Chris, who has helped organize the labor and put in countless hours at the field. Chris took the lead on this project and this could not have happened without all of his efforts.
A lot of people in the community have donated time and equipment for this project: Steve Haire from MDI allowed the use of his Bobcat; Paul Miranowski from Landmark Landscaping hydroseeded the infield and allowed the use of his equipment. Matt Miranowski from M&M Contracting, Ryan Abel loaned his truck to haul black dirt and sand. Bruce Yaggie and his crew had equipment at the field and helped laser level the surface. Jason Beyer and Swain Babcock helped spray and till the field with Jason’s equipment. Paul Mergens loaned his dump trailer to move material. Jeff Snyder and Jorge Sanchez also spent many hours at the field. Other contributors to the project were Paul Vig, Clayton Ernst, Ty Mikkelson and Jason Butts.
In addition to all the volunteer help of time and equipment are the finances needed to complete the project. Our first annual Breckenridge Baseball Association Smoker provided the needed funds. The Breckenridge Baseball Association hopes to redo the outfield next year for Phase Two of the project. This is the only varsity field in Breckenridge and had seen as many as 55 games each year for many seasons, not to mention countless practices. We’d also like to continue to host tournaments at this facility, so it's important that we take care of it. The Baseball Association and Coach Hiedeman would like to extend a huge thanks to the community for all the support!
