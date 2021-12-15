Cowboy rallies fall short in loss to Barnesville

Two second-half scoring runs and another gritty performance by junior forward Alex Sanchez wasn’t enough to stop the Barnesville, Minnesota, Trojans, who handed Breckenridge (0-3) its third straight loss Tuesday, Dec. 14 by a score of 66-47. Barnesville improved its conference-leading record to 3-1.
In classic Heart O’ Lakes Conference fashion, it was a pressure cooker affair, with elbows flying and players hitting the floor early and often to jostle for loose balls. Breckenridge was unable to maintain momentum in the first half with several key players in foul trouble, trailing 32-18 at the break. The heart of the Cowboys’ defense, senior point guard Jack Johnson, fouled out of the game with 12 minutes remaining.
Breckenridge twice cut the Barnesville lead to eight points in the second half, but 20 steals by the Trojans stretched the lead back to double digits each time the Cowboys threatened a comeback.
“You cannot fault the guys’ effort, we were getting after it in stretches. Our biggest thing is that we’re really a team of spurts right now,” Breckenridge Head Coach Stevin Lipp said. “We have to figure out how to sustain those runs without letting our energy fall off. That’s one of the reasons we play basketball, we wanna learn how to deal with that kind of adversity, and that’s what we’re trying to teach these kids.”
An electric atmosphere didn’t disappoint in the Cowboys’ home opener, but it was the Trojans who rode that energy on a 17-2 opening run. The cousin combo of Cameron Nieto and Alex Sanchez kept Breckenridge afloat, with Nieto crashing the boards and Sanchez slicing to the basket on offense. Nieto finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Sanchez tallied 13 points and seven rebounds.
“Rebounding has got to be a team effort. We’ve really been trying to pound that into our guards. Cam responded really well, with a lot of those rebounds coming on the offensive end. The offensive rebound is really a stat that measures hustle,” Lipp said.
With Landon Blaufuss (shoulder) and Dallen Ernst (ankle) sidelined, Blaufuss for the entire season, Breckenridge was without its two bedrock post players, making Nieto’s contributions on the glass an encouraging development at the guard position. Sanchez has become the de facto power forward or center on a nightly basis. The junior had his hands full Friday in a nightmare matchup with the 6’3” brick wall of Kaden Zenzen. Sanchez locked in like a man possessed to start the second half, scoring seven quick points against Zenzen.
“We recognized early on the potential that was within him. We really tried to hammer that out of him early and he’s responded really well with Landon and Dallen being out,” Lipp said of Sanchez. “He’s a little more guard-skilled, but obviously he’s had to step up big in the post for us and he’s only going to continue to grow in that position.”
Dylan Bernotas showcased his beautiful ball handling with 10 points and a pair of coast-to-coast layups. Gavin Snyder was patient with his pivot foot and nailed a couple step-through jumpers in the lane, finishing with eight points and five rebounds for the Cowboys. Zenzen led the Trojans with 17 points, followed by 15 from Zachary Bredman, 12 from Jack Nielsen and 10 from Tate Inniger.
Breckenridge hits the road Thursday, Dec. 16 for another conference game vs. the 3-0 Hawley, Minnesota, Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and coverage of the game will run in the weekend edition of Daily News.
