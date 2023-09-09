Cowboys and Cardinals put on a show in 28-27 Staples-Motley win

Breckenridge’s home football opener was filled with excitement and, unfortunately for the hosts, a last-second scoring change that resulted in a 28-27 overtime win for the Staples-Motley Cardinals (2-0). Both teams slugged it out over the first 48 minutes, but the Cowboys (0-2) couldn’t convert a 2-point try in the extra period, despite a mad scramble by quarterback Bailey Evans to buy his receivers more time.
Going for the win instead of kicking the PAT was a no-brainer for a Cowboy coaching staff looking to capture momentum for its young team.
“It’s one of those things where it’s a tone setter for our kids,” Breckenridge head coach Carson Yaggie said. “When it comes down to it, we’re either gonna get the job done right now or we’re not. I have full confidence in every single one of them. I’d put all my money on these guys winning that play. It was a long game with a lot of plays that could’ve put us in a different spot — one play doesn’t make the game.”
Evans played well for the second straight week, completing 11 of 16 passes for 118 yards and adding 14 carries for 91 yards. The senior accounted for 2 touchdowns without turning the football over. He broke loose on a QB keeper in the first quarter, running behind a lead block from wide receiver Jacob Kunkel to open the scoring.
“Jacob does a lot for us. We move him around and he understands every person’s job on the field at all times,” Yaggie said.
Evans’ other score came on a TD pass to Kunkel in the overtime period. Dawson Wienbar was another go-to option for the dual-threat quarterback, hauling in 3 receptions for 76 yards, including a 50-yard catch-and-run.
“It comes down to how close Jacob and Bailey are. They do a phenomenal job of just hanging out together all the time,” Yaggie said. “It’s the same thing with Dawson. I know Bailey has full confidence in throwing the football to both of those guys, Jaxson Riggs and Cooper Roberts as well with how much they’ve worked in the offseason. It’s a process of learning how to be on the same page at all times."
Sophomore tailback David Erlandson needed just 14 carries to soften up the defense, logging a career-high 136 yards and a touchdown.
“It comes down to having that initial push at the line of scrimmage. Our offensive line did a great job the entire night to give David those alleys,” Yaggie said. “David is another kid who just waits for his chance and does everything he possibly can to help the team win. When his number is called, you know he’s going to understand the assignment and go a million miles per hour. He’s a kid who grew up in Cowboy football and he cares as much or more than the next guy.”
Erlandson’s score gave Breckenridge a 21-13 lead with 2:15 remaining in the game. It was the highlight play of his young career, a 42-yard run that featured a jump cut in the backfield before bouncing outside and outrunning the Cardinals down the home sideline.
The breakaway effort left Staples-Motley enough time on the clock to march down the field and score on a rushing TD by Benjamin Tyrrell. Sophomore quarterback Eli Rutten completed three passes on the drive, capping it off with a 2-point completion to 6-foot-3 junior Alexander Schultz, who dragged his feet and reached the ball over the pylon to tie the game.
Rutten completed 13 of 19 attempts for 162 yards and a touchdown.
Minnesota State High School League overtime rules dictate the offense starts at the opposing team’s 10-yard line and receives four downs to score. Breckenridge won the coin toss and elected to defend. The Cardinals capitalized with a rushing touchdown on a toss to Blake Neelan and kicked the PAT to claim a 28-21 lead.
When Breckenridge got the ball back, Evans hit Kunkel on fourth-and-goal from the 9-yard line, setting up the final conversion attempt. Evans dropped back and immediately faced several pass rushers, forcing him to reverse field and fire an incompletion off the hands of his intended target.
“I can’t say how proud I am of how much they’ve improved from our scrimmage against Barnesville and Morris, to Pelican, now to this game — they’ve faced some really tough teams right away,” Yaggie said of his players. “Each week, they’ve started to figure it out a little more. We have four new offensive linemen this year, and they’ve done a phenomenal job of continuing to grow every day. We have a lot of really good kids that love Cowboy football and want to do everything they can to win. They’re going to learn from it.”
Lawson Oliphant led Breckenridge with 8 tackles and a clutch pass deflection in the fourth quarter. Paul Armitage was a factor on both sides of the football with 6 tackles and 61 yards rushing. Brian Martinez and Erlandson each recorded a sack. Cooper Roberts scored his first varsity touchdown on a direct snap at the goal line in the second quarter.
Breckenridge rushed for 280 yards on 42 carries. Staples-Motley churned out 194 yards on 38 carries. Individual statistics for the Cardinals were not available.