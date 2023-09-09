Breckenridge’s home football opener was filled with excitement and, unfortunately for the hosts, a last-second scoring change that resulted in a 28-27 overtime win for the Staples-Motley Cardinals (2-0). Both teams slugged it out over the first 48 minutes, but the Cowboys (0-2) couldn’t convert a 2-point try in the extra period, despite a mad scramble by quarterback Bailey Evans to buy his receivers more time.

Going for the win instead of kicking the PAT was a no-brainer for a Cowboy coaching staff looking to capture momentum for its young team.

Cowboys and Cardinals put on a show in 28-27 Staples-Motley win
Buy Now

Breckenridge quarterback Bailey Evans trots into the end zone to open the scoring Friday, Sept. 8 vs. Staples-Motley.
Cowboys and Cardinals put on a show in 28-27 Staples-Motley win
Buy Now

Senior wideout Jacob Kunkel only had two receptions Friday, but the versatile Cowboy also played a key role in the blocking game.
Cowboys and Cardinals put on a show in 28-27 Staples-Motley win
Buy Now

Sophomore running back David Erlandson shakes a tackle. The Breckenridge phenom took his game to another level Friday, bringing the home crowd to its feet on a 42-yard touchdown run.
Cowboys and Cardinals put on a show in 28-27 Staples-Motley win
Buy Now

Brian Martinez (left) and Eli Butts (right) break through the offensive line to pressure Staples-Motley quarterback Eli Rutten.
Cowboys and Cardinals put on a show in 28-27 Staples-Motley win
Buy Now

Tegan Abel (54), Carter Benson (50) and Jaxson Riggs (11) helped Breckenridge establish a consistent ground attack in a backfield led by Paul Armitage and David Erlandson.
Cowboys and Cardinals put on a show in 28-27 Staples-Motley win
Buy Now

Sophomore defensive back Lawson Oliphant throws a Cardinal ball carrier out of bounds. Oliphant did a fine job containing the outside, leading the Cowboys in tackles Friday.


Tags