Cowboys announce team awards

The 2021 Breckenridge Cowboys Football award winners. Back from left: Gavin Pederson, John Etten, Dallen Ernst, Jacob Kunkel, Gavin Snyder, Landon Blaufuss and Collin Roberts. Front from left: Alex Tschakert, Dawson Wienbar, Jace Loehr, James Mertes and Cameron Nieto.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Breckenridge Cowboys Football team surprised many during the 2021 football season, rising to the challenge against some of the top teams in the region, finishing second in Section 6A. Breckenridge allocated season honors Sunday, Dec. 12 at the annual Cowboy Football Awards Banquet.

Breckenridge was well represented on the All-Section 6A and All-Midwest Blue District lists. Section medal winners were Landon Blaufuss, Collin Roberts, Gavin Pederson, Dallen Ernst and Cameron Nieto. Blaufuss, Roberts, Pederson and Nieto were also all-district choices, with Blaufuss earning District Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Nieto was named the Cowboys’ Most Valuable Player following a prolific season at running back, quarterback and linebacker. Nieto was also named Most Valuable Offensive Player. The Jim Bock Award for Defensive MVP was given to Roberts. Most Valuable Defensive Back went to Gavin Snyder, who snagged four interceptions. Most Valuable Offensive Lineman was awarded to the 6’6” Ernst and Most Valuable Special Teams Player was given to the team’s top gunner, Alex Tschakert. Leading the rushing attack was James Mertes with the Most Valuable Offensive Back Award.

Midwest Blue District Academic Award winners were John Etten, Dawson Wienbar, Jace Loehr, Jacob Kunkel, Ernst and Pederson. Breckenridge had a number of all-district honorable mentions in Roberts, Pederson, Blaufuss, Ernst, Nieto, Mertes and Tschakert.

The 2021 Cowboy Award was given to Roberts for his senior leadership at multiple positions.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
Load comments