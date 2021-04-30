Cowboys baseball dominates Barnesville

The Breckenridge Cowboys dominated the Barnesville Trojans, 12-2 and 11-0 in both games Thursday, April 29.
For the most part, it was ugly baseball from the start. The Cowboys totaled 12 runs on five hits in game one. The Trojans were not able to throw strikes throughout the game, which led to walks, which eventually led to runs. The Cowboys were walked 11 times in the five inning game, and that followed in game two.
The Cowboys had 11 runs on nine hits and six walks. There was not much room for error for the Cowboys in both games as they were just too much for the Trojans in every single way.
“That wasn’t great baseball,” Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “Those are hard games to play because they never hit the ball and there aren’t any strikes thrown, and we can’t control that.”
Hiedeman said the baserunning was the best part of the doubleheader.
“We are still a little sloppy on defense, but we’re pitching, hitting and running the bases better,” he said.
The Cowboys had six stolen bases in the two games. The Cowboys are 7-1 on the season and they are looking forward to better competition as they’ll face Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Tuesday, May 4.
