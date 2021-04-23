Cowboys baseball rolls Otter Tail Central

Breckenridge out hit Otter Tail Central 13 to one in a 7-1 victory to improve their record to 3-1 on the season
This game was much closer than the final box score shows. Breckenridge held Otter Tail Central to only one hit but the Cowboys struggled to throw strikes ,walking seven batters and hitting two more over seven innings.
Breckenridge picked up 13 hits in the game, but struggled to get the key hit to score runs. Breckenridge stranded eight runners in the game.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the score was 3 to 1 and Otter Tail Central had the bases loaded. The Cowboys were able to throw a runner out at the plate and record the final out, only giving up one run in that inning.
The Cowboys broke the game open in the top of the seventh scoring four runs. Cooper Yaggie continues his hot streak at the plates going 4-4 on the day Griffin Bosse also picked up three hits and Jared Aamold had two hits. Jayce Werner, Connor Twidwell, Collin Roberts and Jacob Vizenor each had one hit in the game.
Cooper Yaggie pitched the first five innings picking up the win, giving up one hit and one run. Adam Ohm earned the save pitching the final two innings.
The Cowboys’ pitching staff will really be challenged with a doubleheader Tuesday, April 27 vs. Frazee.
