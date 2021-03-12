Cowboys battle tough at team-sections

The Breckenridge wrestling team lost to the No. 2 seed Western Central Area (WCA) 63-12. Many wrestlers who participated in this match did not wrestle their final match of the season, as many of these wrestlers will be competing in the individual section tournament back at WCA on Tuesday, March 16.
One of the premier matchups was Aidan Ruddy going into a sixth round with WCA’s Rubin. He went the distance with him, battling from behind putting up an impressive showing. If he would have won this match, this would put Ruddy in a great position for individual seeding.
“Aidan showed a lot of guts,” Eric Erlandson said. “He turned him, tied the match up and went into overtime.” He went into a super-overtime and went into 30 second rounds and took a gamble on himself, going for an escape and the referee didn’t give him the call.
Matthew Noll won wrestled a good match as well.
“He’s been doing some really good things throughout the year, and he’s wrestled some tough kids and he’s starting to feel it again. Good time for Matthew to turn it up.” Erlandson said.
Wyatt Differding and David Erlandson went on to win their matches as well, as Eric Erlandson said Differding and Erlandson wrestled one of his best matches of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.