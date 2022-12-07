Cowboys bucked by Battlers, 69-67

Daymon Smith (22), Alex Sanchez (13) and Cameron Nieto (1) each played major roles in Breckenridge’s wire-to-wire loss against the Battlers on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Joey Conzemius (32) continues to play heavy minutes after drawing five charges vs. Fergus Falls in Breckenridge’s season opener on Friday, Dec. 2. The Cowboys are making steady improvements.
BATTLE LAKE, Minn. — It took the Breckenridge Cowboys 6:20 to score their first basket of the season in a 74-51 loss to Fergus Falls on Friday, Dec. 2. Breckenridge had three days to prepare for its second game of the season Tuesday, Dec. 6, vs. the Battle Lake Battlers. The Cowboys looked much better on the road, narrowly losing by a score of 69-67.
“We started to do a better job of pushing the ball in transition, getting it out of the net and pitching it ahead,” Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen said. “We’re still making some mistakes, like the wings going too far down the floor. We had some early turnovers that we fixed at halftime.”
Breckenridge claimed a 47-43 advantage on the glass, but Christensen still needs to see more from his players in the trenches.
“We struggled in the first half. We gotta keep working on turning and hitting people. We’re skipping part of the process and just trying to go get the ball, giving up too many offensive rebounds to win a two-point game,” he said.
Senior Daymon Smith matched his output from the season opener with 14 points to lead Breckenridge, while Brady Roisum (25 points) and Jack Mekalson (22 points) had big nights for the Battlers.
“Daymon has the greenest of green lights at this point,” Christensen said. “He’s the best shooter on our team and we gotta get him looks. It’s an efficient shot for us when he’s shooting a three-pointer. Once he figured out last night that they were way up into him trying to take away the three, he realized he could go by some of these guys. He went by Jack Mekalson and got to the rim, did some good things there.”
Cameron Nieto helped Breckenridge climb back from a double-digit deficit with an all-around effort. The senior had nine points, six rebounds and four assists. He was able to deflect eight passes in the game and turned the ball over just twice across 32 minutes of court time. Nieto is one of many core players from a Cowboy football team who's coming off a long season which ended at the state tournament.
“Cam played well. Once he gets in better shape, he’s going to be a juggernaut defensively,” Christensen said. “He can really get after the ball, he’s good about showing his hands and keeping guys in front of him. At this point, we’re not in good enough shape to pick guys up in the full-court press all game, that’s just the reality coming off of football. We will get there, it’s just gonna take some time.”
Jacob Kunkel and Beau Beyer combined for 15 points and 15 rebounds off the bench, reeling in four offensive boards each at key moments in the second half.
“That was huge for us. They have to be able to do that, they’re too long and athletic not to contribute a bunch on the glass. I was really impressed with those two on the glass more than anybody on our team,” Christensen said.
Alex Sanchez had 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Landon Blaufuss barely missed a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Joey Conzemius drew two charges, giving him seven on the season.
Breckenridge travels to Wheaton, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to face Border West. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.