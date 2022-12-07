Cowboys bucked by Battlers, 69-67

Daymon Smith (22) scored 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc Tuesday.

 Courtesy Lindsay Smith
Daymon Smith (22), Alex Sanchez (13) and Cameron Nieto (1) each played major roles in Breckenridge’s wire-to-wire loss against the Battlers on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Joey Conzemius (32) continues to play heavy minutes after drawing five charges vs. Fergus Falls in Breckenridge’s season opener on Friday, Dec. 2. The Cowboys are making steady improvements.

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. — It took the Breckenridge Cowboys 6:20 to score their first basket of the season in a 74-51 loss to Fergus Falls on Friday, Dec. 2. Breckenridge had three days to prepare for its second game of the season Tuesday, Dec. 6, vs. the Battle Lake Battlers. The Cowboys looked much better on the road, narrowly losing by a score of 69-67.

“We started to do a better job of pushing the ball in transition, getting it out of the net and pitching it ahead,” Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen said. “We’re still making some mistakes, like the wings going too far down the floor. We had some early turnovers that we fixed at halftime.”



