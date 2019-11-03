Coming into the Section 6A Section Championship, Breckenridge knew it was a tall order to slow down the Underwood, Minnesota, offense. The Rockets ran it down the Cowboys’ throats all game and scored on all but two of their drives in a 44-18 victory on Friday, Nov. 1.
“We had a hell of a year, we really did. We came from a lot of adversity early on in the year to finish the year very strong,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “Hats off to Underwood. They outplayed us tonight.”
The double-tight straight T offense has already given Breck fits this season. Underwood wanted to chew up as much time as they could and accomplished their goal. Of the 48 minutes in the game, the Rockets had the ball for more than 38 minutes. They only threw one pass in the title bout.
“We couldn’t get the stops when we needed to. We knew that their offense was going to give us troubles. We got beat by a better team today,” Fredericksen said.
Breckenridge did a solid job keeping the inside runs in check, but the off-tackle rushes to the outside were killers all night. Zane Swanson had 154 yards and four touchdowns while Nik Gardin rushed for 145 yards and a pair of scores.
“All three of their backs are tough. We took away their trap and we couldn’t get that lead power down,” Fredericksen said. “They just kept on coming back to that.”
Chris Nieto got his team on the board in the second quarter to make it a 16-6 game. The junior running back burst through the defense and got loose for a 36-yard score. The other two Cowboy TDs came through the air with Cooper Yaggie finding Jack Aigner on a 35-yard slant and Jacob Vizenor on a 57-yard long ball.
“We needed more shots in the arm,” Fredericksen said.
It was the final game for the Cowboys’ seven seniors, Jack Aigner, Carson Hought, Jase Jensen, Jonah Paintner, Tyson Piechowski, Rey Salinas and Emmit Vig.
“I’m very proud of how they’ve come together down the stretch. We made it to a section championship,” Fredericksen said. “Not a whole lot of teams can say they’ve made it to a section championship and we did that. They can hang their hats on that and they’ve got no reason to hang their heads.”
Breckenridge ends their season with a record of 7-4. Their team was loaded with junior starters and a large portion of the team will be back next year. Fredericksen hopes getting this close to the state tournament will motivate the team in the offseason.
“I hope to hell it does. It better,” Fredericksen said.
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Passing
Cooper Yaggie- 4-6, 108 yds, 2 TDs
Rushing
Chris Nieto- 5 carries, 51 yds, TD
Jacob Vizenor- 4 carries, 39 yds
Jack Aigner- 6 carries, 29 yds
Receiving
Vizenor- 1 catch, 57 yds, TD
Aigner- 1 catch, 35 yds, TD
Tyson Piechowski- 2 catches, 16 yds
