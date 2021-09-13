Cowboys capture first win

Following Breckenridge’s loss in its season opener, Head Coach Chad Fredericksen felt confident that his football team would be in the winner’s circle as the season progressed. It took just one week, as the Cowboys emerged as 20-8 victors over Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, Friday, Sept. 10 on their home turf.
With seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Breckenridge marched from its own five-yard line into Panthers territory, running out the clock to clinch the win. James Mertes and Griffin Bosse each bounced runs outside to move the chains on 3rd-and-10.
“We basically just went back to our power game and established things there,” Fredericksen said. “They were blitzing, so as long as we blocked things down, we gained a lot of territory. We really caught them in those blitzes and got outside of them.”
Mertes played the bell cow role for Breckenridge, turning 21 totes into 102 yards. Bosse carried eight times for 43 yards and one touchdown. Bosse scored the game’s first touchdown from 13 yards out, carrying a pile of Panthers and bouncing off a defender’s body across the goal line just before the football was jarred loose.
Parkers Prairie looked ready to move the ball on its first drive of the night, but Collin Roberts stood up a Panthers’ wide receiver on second down, before stuffing a runner the next play. The junior tandem of Landon Blaufuss and Dallen Ernst haunted the Panther backfield all game long and Blaufuss recorded Breckenridge’s first sack of the season.
“Those are two of our bedrock guys. Young guys, juniors, but really good players. We need them to play good week in and week out. They played very well tonight. We’re gonna lean on them as we move forward,” Fredericksen said.
In his first game of the season, Dylan Bernotas sparked Breckenridge with a nice punt return to set up Bosse’s opening score. Bernotas hit paydirt himself midway through quarter two, burning the Panthers’ cornerback on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Nieto.
Nieto again dealt with cramps, leading to a larger snap share for the backup quarterback, Roberts. The senior stepped in nicely, hitting Bernotas on a 50/50 ball for a 31-yard connection and a fresh set of downs.
“He’s just got a nice, calm demeanor,” Fredericksen said of Roberts. “We have to find a way to solve our cramping issue, it’s cost us. It’s like another penalty almost, because we’re starting to get into a rhythm and then we lose a guy. If anybody knows a solution, we’ve tried bananas, pickle juice, conditioning them, not conditioning them, watering them — it just always happens to us.”
The Cowboy defense tallied its first takeaway of the season when Bailey Evans popped a receiver on a bubble screen, causing a fumble that was recovered by Roberts. That flipped the field position and Nieto took a shot for Bernotas at the pylon on the next offensive play, drawing a pass interference penalty. Moments later, Nieto rolled right and threw across his body to Gavin Snyder in the back of the end zone for six.
Breckenridge snuffed out the Panthers’ return game, thanks to the lightning-fast Alex Tschakert. The sophomore gunner made five tackles and seemed to put his pads on kick returners before they could even think about making a move. Tschakert also provided a big third down tackle, lassoing the Panthers’ quarterback at midfield and forcing a punt.
Parkers Prairie finally found the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 7:12 remaining in the game. The Panthers passed for a successful two-point conversion, making the score 20-8. Breckenridge misplayed the ensuing kickoff, putting their backs against the wall at the five-yard line before Mertes and Bosse bailed the team out with big runs.
“We came out and played well. That was step one, getting our first win,” Fredericksen said. “But again, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot too many times. We’ll just chalk it up as inexperience and continue to learn from this. We have to get better at a lot of simple things. We have to sustain some drives, then we can open up the playbook as we get better and better.”
The Cowboys travel to Frazee, Minnesota, Friday Sept. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“Frazee’s gonna be good. They beat Parkers Prairie by more than we did. We’re going to have kind of an even matchup, but again, we have to get consistent,” Fredericksen said.
