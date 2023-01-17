Cowboys celebrate 'The greatest sport that ever existed'
Breckenridge recognized its academic and athletic award winners from the 2022 high school football season Sunday, Jan. 15, at Breckenridge High School. Back from left: Dawson Wienbar, Landon Blaufuss, Dallen Ernst, Jacob Kunkel, Bailey Evans and Gavin Pederson. Front from left: Alex Martel, Austin Drewlow, Alex Tschakert, Paul Armitage, Eli Butts, Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson and Alex Sanchez.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The Breckenridge football program held its annual awards banquet Sunday, Jan. 15, in the commons area of Breckenridge High School, welcoming a gigantic crowd to celebrate the most recent, and quite decorated group of Cowboys.

Chad Fredericksen has been around the block a few times as head coach of the Cowboys during a 16-year career which includes 108 wins and three section championships. The 2022 season was one of the most memorable, culminating in a Minnesota Class 1A State Tournament berth. Fredericksen was honored to coach a group of 14 seniors, thanking their parents for letting them play “The greatest sport that ever existed.”

Breckenridge Assistant Coach Carson Yaggie hands out posters and miniature helmets to some of the Cowboy seniors. Pictured from left: Yaggie, Gavin Pederson, Alex Sanchez, Dylan Bernotas, Alex Martel, Alex Tschakert and Cam Nieto. 


