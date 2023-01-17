Cowboys celebrate 'The greatest sport that ever existed'

Breckenridge recognized its academic and athletic award winners from the 2022 high school football season Sunday, Jan. 15, at Breckenridge High School. Back from left: Dawson Wienbar, Landon Blaufuss, Dallen Ernst, Jacob Kunkel, Bailey Evans and Gavin Pederson. Front from left: Alex Martel, Austin Drewlow, Alex Tschakert, Paul Armitage, Eli Butts, Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson and Alex Sanchez.
Breckenridge Assistant Coach Carson Yaggie hands out posters and miniature helmets to some of the Cowboy seniors. Pictured from left: Yaggie, Gavin Pederson, Alex Sanchez, Dylan Bernotas, Alex Martel, Alex Tschakert and Cam Nieto.
The Breckenridge football program held its annual awards banquet Sunday, Jan. 15, in the commons area of Breckenridge High School, welcoming a gigantic crowd to celebrate the most recent, and quite decorated group of Cowboys.
Chad Fredericksen has been around the block a few times as head coach of the Cowboys during a 16-year career which includes 108 wins and three section championships. The 2022 season was one of the most memorable, culminating in a Minnesota Class 1A State Tournament berth. Fredericksen was honored to coach a group of 14 seniors, thanking their parents for letting them play “The greatest sport that ever existed.”
The senior-heavy Cowboys were led by Offensive Most Valuable Player Gavin Pederson and Jim Bock Defensive MVP winner Alex Tschakert. The Cowboy Award, which goes to one player who embodies the spirit and culture of the program and works tirelessly to improve his performance, was given to Alex Sanchez. The awards were voted on by teammates.
“This group had a blue collar attitude. They just got off the bus, kicked some ass, and got back on the bus … if the bus didn’t break down,” Fredericksen said, referencing the time his team got stranded in Vining when returning home from a 27-8 win over Parkers Prairie.
Dallen Ernst (O-Line MVP), Landon Blaufuss (D-Line MVP), Cam Nieto (RB MVP), Austin Drewlow (DB MVP) and Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson (ST MVP) were also voted to receive awards by their peers. Many players received all-district and all-section honors, as previously reported by Daily News on Dec. 13, 2022.
Breckenridge didn’t just take care of business on the football field, but also in the classroom. The Cowboys landed a number of all-academic honors, including a Class 1A Academic All-State selection for Ernst.
Fredericksen extended thanks to the office staff, chain gang, ticket takers, statisticians and a laundry list of others who worked to help Breckenridge reach section superiority with a thunderous 34-6 defeat of Otter Tail Central at the Fargodome. Fredericksen and the coaching staff accepted gifts of gratitude from the senior class to wrap up the evening.
“Thank you for giving us a little time in their lives,” Fredericksen said.
Fredericksen was assisted by Jordan Christensen, Carson Yaggie, Easton Erbes, Joel Herder, Eric Erlandson and Michael McCall.
Breckenridge's senior class consists of Nieto, Tschakert, Martel, Dylan Bernotas, Sanchez, Pederson, Drewlow, Bergkvist Eriksson, Blaufuss, Corey Dohman, Zane Mikkelson, Joey Conzemius, Ernst and Gibson Hasbargen.
