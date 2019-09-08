It wasn’t the start they were looking for, but Breckenridge turned it on late to cruise to a 39-0 home win over Roseau, Minnesota. The Cowboys wore the Rams down throughout the Friday, Sept. 6 blowout and the defense was stellar with five turnovers forced in the shutout.
“It’s one of those deals where we kind of seemed stagnant. We were walking up to the line of scrimmage, we were waiting for someone to make a play and we can’t do that,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “That’s kind of where our inexperience shows and we need to make sure that we get out of the gates early, get after people and not expect that things are going to go fine.”
Playing a pass-heavy spread team for the second week in a row, four of the Cowboys’ turnovers were interceptions. All three members of the Breck secondary, Sebastian Anderson, Carson Hought and Cooper Yaggie, had an interception. Anderson had a pair of them on the night.
“That’s the name of the game is turning the ball over. Obviously that shifts the momentum and that’s part of why we were able to get back and kind of get the spread on things as we did. I’m very proud of our D-backs,” Fredericksen said.
Yaggie’s interception came early in the game after he threw one of his own on offense. The junior signal-caller shook off the mistake and went on to toss for 150 yards and a trio of touchdown passes.
“We have to have that out of (Yaggie). The quarterback’s got to be that leader and he’s the one that’s got to forget about the bad things and just roll and get the good things happening,” Fredericksen said. Cooper’s been a starter for a number of years now and we expect that out of him.”
On the receiving end of two of the TD passes was Tyson Piechowski. The big-play senior snuck under the defense on a cross route for a pair of red-zone scores. He ended the day with four catches and 41 yards.
“Tyson’s a go-to guy,” Fredericksen said. “When we need a big play, we want to get it to our big-play type of guys. He’s one of those guys and Cooper definitely enjoys throwing to him.”
Jack Aigner caught Yaggie’s other scoring strike. The senior hauled in a seam route and took it in from 38 yards out. The versatile Aigner also punched in a short-yardage TD earlier in the game.
“That’s huge. The thing is, Jack’s still nursing that (hip) injury and he’s getting better with each week. The way he ran away with that long pass shows that he’s maybe getting back to full-health,” Fredericksen said.
Emmit Vig made his season debut and made the most of his few touches. He gave his team six more points on a 16-yard gallop. The senior made a nice cut and when he saw another defender headed his way, he made him look silly with a perfectly-timed spin. Vig also got some time on defense and showed off his boot on punts.
“We didn’t use Emmit as much as we were planning on. We wanted to kind of ease him back and defensively we weren’t doing the things we wanted to do early on, so that put us in little bit of a pinch,” Fredericksen said. “It’s great to have (Vig) back, but again we’ve got to get him on the field since he’s back.”
James Mertes put the exclamation point on the win by busting free for an 86-yard TD with just over two minutes left in the game. The sophomore burst out of the backfield on third down and turned the burners on to leave the defense in his rear-view.
“James is a scatback. He can move, get out of there and he’s hard to see. We just need to get him a little bit bigger,” Fredericksen said. “We’re excited to see where James can take us in the future and even maybe sometimes this year yet.”
Breckenridge (1-1) will look to extend their win streak with their first road game of the year against Staples-Motley, Minnesota. Kickoff is set for Friday, Sept. 13.
Passing
Cooper Yaggie- 8-11 150 yds, 3 TDs, INT
Rushing
James Mertes- 3 carries, 98 yds, TD
Daniel Erlandson- 15 carries, 97 yds
Chris Nieto- 9 carries, 53 yds
Emmit Vig- 3 carries, 26 yds, TD
Jack Aigner- 10 carries, 21 yds, TD
Receiving
Jase Jensen- 2 catches, 52 yds
Tyson Piechowski- 4 catches, 41 yds, 2 TDs
Aigner- 1 catch, 38 yds, TD
Nieto- 1 catch, 19 yds
Defense
Sebastian Anderson- 2 INTs
Dallen Ernst- FF
Carson Hought- INT
Jensen- FF
Reese Pederson- FR
Piechowski- blocked punt
Yaggie- INT
Special Teams
Yaggie- 3-5 XPs
