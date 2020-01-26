Breckenridge’s most recent battle came against the Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minnesota, who are known for their high-power offensive attack. The Cowboys slowed down the Warriors enough to build an early lead, taking home a 78-61 victory from Herman on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Senior Warrior Matt Thielen has been putting up strong scoring numbers all season, but Cooper Yaggie showed he can go off on any given night as well. The junior Cowboy dropped 28 to lead the Cowboys. He also led his squad in assists with four.
Jonah Christensen continued to shine on the interior with 18 and Anthony Conzemius chipped in with nine off the bench. The pair also led the rebounding onslaught with 13 and seven, respectively.
“Wheaton really has a team that shoots the ball well with Matt Thielen being as good of a shooter as we will see all season. We were able to do some positive things on the defensive end to take them out of some looks,” Breckenridge Assistant Coach Derek Grahn said. “On offense, we played another very unselfish game with nine guys picking up assists.”
Next up for Breckenridge (8-7) is their annual Border Battle with Wahpeton. Tip-off is set for 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Blikre Activity Center.
