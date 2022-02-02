Cowboys come together to upset Comets

Dylan Bernotas, pictured during a Jan. 25 game vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, scored 14 points in Breckenridge's upset victory over Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Monday, Jan. 31. Bernotas was a key cog in the Cowboys defense as well.
The Breckenridge Cowboys (2-13) traveled to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to face the No. 3 team in Section 6A North, the Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets (11-4) on Monday, Jan. 31. The Cowboys pulled off one of the bigger upsets in the state with a 72-64 win.
Jack Johnson got to the cup with a full head of steam and finished through contact early and often to put Breckenridge up 13-12. That lead quickly turned into a 29-15 deficit, but Breckenridge made a run and trailed 37-30 at halftime.
Johnson was lightning in a bottle on a night where Breckenridge needed a spark. The senior point guard recorded 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals.
The Cowboys captured an early lead in the second half and never looked back, as Alex Sanchez converted an old-fashioned three-point play for a 60-50 lead with five minutes remaining. Dylan Bernotas did a nice job keeping Sam Brumfeld right on his season average (26 points), after the Comet showed his ability to catch fire with a school record of 45 points vs. Battle Lake 11 days prior.
Sanchez scored 24 points, knocking down 10 of 15 free throws. Bernotas tallied 14 points and three steals, continuing his recent run of scoring success from his guard spot. Senior wing Gavin Snyder scored all seven of his points during the second-half comeback.
Breckenridge shot 53% from the field, getting to the rim and attempted only seven 3's. The Cowboys attempted a whopping 41 free throws, making 24 of them.
“The kids just competed in the second half. There wasn’t much more to it,” Breckenridge Head Coach Stevin Lipp said.
The Cowboys host Hawley, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
