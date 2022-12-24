Cowboys comeback falls short, Blaufuss posts 27-point double-double

LAKE PARK, Minn. — Breckenridge found itself out of position far too often Thursday, Dec. 22, as Lake Park-Audubon drew constant contact, fouling four Cowboys out of the game and dropping Breckenridge to 0-4 on the season. LPA improved to 4-3 with an 87-78 victory.
Landon Blaufuss did his part, carrying the Cowboys on his back with a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double. Daymon Smith found his three-point stroke in the second half, finishing the contest with 19 points. Alex Sanchez logged 18 points, five rebounds and four steals.
“Landon completely dominated the paint in his third double-double of the year and a career high in points,” Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen said.
The Raiders took a 47-27 lead into the half after banking a shot off the glass and through the net as the buzzer expired. Breckenridge made multiple runs in the second half, but it was too little, too late.
“After another slow start and a lot of first half foul trouble, once again, the boys did a great job of battling back in the second half, cutting the lead to six on multiple occasions,” Christensen said.
Jacob Kunkel came alive on the defensive end to spark Breckenridge with three blocks. A state qualifier in the high jump, Kunkel showed off trampoline-like bounce to reject the Raiders from the back, the side and the front of their shot attempts. The junior chipped in four points, three rebounds and four assists.
Cameron Nieto was a pesky presence, causing LPA to dribble the basketball off their own feet and tipping several passes to swing the momentum in Breckenridge’s favor. Nieto drew some ire from the home crowd after running over a Raider after the whistle. He was playing at 110% speed and simply couldn’t slow down in pursuit of the basketball. In addition to his physical defense, Nieto shared the ball well via five assists.
“Cam did a great job valuing the basketball and making the extra pass,” Christensen said.
Joey Conzemius has been a revelation on defense for Breckenridge, drawing seven charges. He was hit with early foul trouble Thursday, rendering him to the bench for much of the contest. Beau Beyer’s length was also negated by foul trouble for long stretches, as he finished with two points, three rebounds and two assists. Beyer finally cut the Raider lead to 11 in the second half with a putback on a missed free throw to highlight his contributions.
Breckenridge continues to look lost in the early portion of games and emerge from the locker room on a mission in the second half. Most of the current roster has never shared the floor together, meaning some growing pains are to be expected in the early slate.
“The bottom line is we need to find a way to start games off better. That has been our Achilles heel through four games,” Christensen said.
Breckenridge returns to the court Friday, Dec. 30, in a section road battle vs. Underwood, Minnesota. Breckenridge stats are considered unofficial. Stats for LPA were not available as of press time.
