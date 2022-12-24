Cowboys comeback falls short, Blaufuss posts 27-point double-double

Left, Alex Sanchez sets a screen near the elbow vs. Lake Park-Audubon, Minn. Right, Landon Blaufuss scores a floater.

LAKE PARK, Minn. — Breckenridge found itself out of position far too often Thursday, Dec. 22, as Lake Park-Audubon drew constant contact, fouling four Cowboys out of the game and dropping Breckenridge to 0-4 on the season. LPA improved to 4-3 with an 87-78 victory.

Landon Blaufuss did his part, carrying the Cowboys on his back with a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double. Daymon Smith found his three-point stroke in the second half, finishing the contest with 19 points. Alex Sanchez logged 18 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Cowboys comeback falls short, Blaufuss posts 27-point double-double

Cam Nieto is playing smart basketball for Breckenridge.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 