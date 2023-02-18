Cowboys comeback falls short on Senior Night

The Breckenridge Cowboys (3-18) had a grand opportunity to duplicate one of their three victories of the season when they hosted the Frazee Hornets (5-15) Friday, Feb. 17. The Cowboys struggled to find a groove, before finally grabbing the lead with 1:45 left in the game. Frazee fired right back to sneak away with a 55-51 Heart O’ Lakes Conference win.
Breckenridge started with a new-look lineup featuring seniors Paul Jirak, Dylan Bernotas, Gibson Hasbargen, Landon Blaufuss and Cam Nieto. Those five players began the game on a high note by keeping Frazee from attempting a shot for nearly 90 seconds on the opening two possessions.
Frazee eventually got going and grabbed a 7-0 lead, as Breckenridge operated hesitantly on the other end, often starting the offense deep in the corner which led to several turnovers. Breckenridge trailed 27-21 at the half after a buzzer-beater by Kale Ovsak.
The Cowboys were buoyed by the slashing style of Alex Sanchez, who scored 10 points in the opening half on his way to a team-high 16. Landon Blaufuss went to work in the second half to finish with 11 points and a whopping 18 rebounds.
Breckenridge freshman Jaxson Riggs sat the first half (coach's decision) after missing the last game, but came on strong with eight second-half points. Jacob Kunkel played well for stretches to supply seven points. Beau Beyer knocked down a big three-pointer and converted a reverse layup for his five points. Joey Conzemius rounded out the scoring with four points and Cameron Nieto led the Cowboys defense with three steals.
Ovsak led Frazee with 17 points and five rebounds. Carter Sonnenberg posted 11 points, eight boards and four deflections. Frazee shot 11-of-15 from the free-throw line to lock up the win, while Breckenridge shot an ugly 18-of-31.
Breckenridge went without the services of Daymon Smith (illness), who remains tied with Sanchez for the team scoring lead at 13.5 points per game. Smith scored 25 points on Jan. 12 when the Cowboys torched Frazee on the road, 72-51.
The Cowboys celebrated the following senior players Friday — Gibson Hasbargen, Paul Jirak, Dylan Bernotas, Landon Blaufuss, Alex Sanchez, Cameron Nieto, Dallen Ernst, Joey Conzemius and Daymon Smith.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.