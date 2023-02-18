Cowboys comeback falls short on Senior Night
Paul Jirak (24) and Landon Blaufuss (2) share a laugh prior to Friday's Heart O' Lakes Conference basketball game vs. Frazee. The Breckenridge seniors were part of the Senior Night starting lineup.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The Breckenridge Cowboys (3-18) had a grand opportunity to duplicate one of their three victories of the season when they hosted the Frazee Hornets (5-15) Friday, Feb. 17. The Cowboys struggled to find a groove, before finally grabbing the lead with 1:45 left in the game. Frazee fired right back to sneak away with a 55-51 Heart O’ Lakes Conference win.

Breckenridge started with a new-look lineup featuring seniors Paul Jirak, Dylan Bernotas, Gibson Hasbargen, Landon Blaufuss and Cam Nieto. Those five players began the game on a high note by keeping Frazee from attempting a shot for nearly 90 seconds on the opening two possessions.

Breckenridge senior Alex Sanchez elevates for a jumper over Kale Ovsak. The duo led their respective teams in scoring Friday.
Joey Conzemius (32) blocks out a Hornet rebounder as Landon Blaufuss (center) and Cameron Nieto wait to pounce on the glass.


