Almost every year, Breckenridge can take a look at their schedule before the season starts and pencil in a pair of wins when they take on Frazee, Minnesota,.
The 2019-20 Hornets squad is a different breed from past Frazee teams and the up-tempo Heart O’ Lakes squad entered their battle with the Cowboys averaging 79 points. The conference foes battled in the opening half with Breck going into the locker room up by two before cruising to a 72-61 Cowboy win in Frazee.
“Credit to Frazee, this is the most skilled Frazee team I’ve seen since the early 90s, which says a lot because I’ve been around a while,” Breckenridge coach Arly Ohm said.
Slowing down the Hornets was the top priority for the Cowboys. The home team scored 41 fewer points than their previous outing.
“That’s a tribute to our kids and our team defense. I thought the team defensive aspect was a huge piece to this game,” Ohm said.
A trio of Cowboys pulled down double-digit rebounds. Jonah Christensen had 14 boards to go along with 18 points. Tyson Piechowski also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Conzemius came off the bench to nab 10 missed shots as well.
The visitors’ offensive rebounding helped make up for their shooting woes.
“We out-rebounded them significantly. When you control the defensive end and the rebounding, good things are going to happen,” Ohm said. “We did not shoot the ball very well, which we normally can shoot it well, but we still found a way to win on the road in a tough environment. When you’re not shooting the ball well and you find ways to win, that’s a positive sign. We showed a little grit I thought.”
Cooper Yaggie followed up his 35-point explosion with a team-high 20 points. He also played a major role in the high-level defensive effort.
Yaggie’s backcourt mate, Junior Perez, came up huge for Breckenridge down the stretch of their road win.
“I thought the kid that sparked us the most was Junior Perez,” Ohm said. “He made winning plays for us on both ends of the floor. He was a significant contributor.”
Breckenridge heads to Mitchell, South Dakota, for the Hoops City Classic. Their first game is at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 against Gregory, South Dakota. They’ll follow it up at 9 a.m. the next day against McIntosh, South Dakota. Both games are in the Mitchell Corn Palace.
“It’s obviously a prestigious tournament,” Ohm said. “The kids absolutely love this trip. It’s a good camaraderie trip, it’s good basketball and a perfect venue for high school basketball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.