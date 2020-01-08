Breckenridge couldn’t find their groove in the opening half of their home bout with Staples-Motley, Minnesota, but managed to take a six-point lead into halftime. Breck kicked it into gear in the second half, closing out the game with a 30-7 run in an 83-51 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
“I just felt like we were getting the right contributions from kids. It was a grind-it-out win, but in the second half we played pretty good basketball,” Breckenridge coach Arly Ohm said.
Following the first half, Ohm’s message to the group was to clean it up on both ends. The Cowboys came through, outscoring their foes 47-21 in the final period.
“I just felt like we were so impatient offensively. When the ball moves, we’re a lot better basketball team. If the ball’s not going in the hole, we still have to play championship-level defense. I didn’t feel like we were doing that in the first half,” Ohm said. “Credit to our kids, they responded very well coming out in the second half.”
Jonah Christensen carried Breck with 16 of the team’s 36 points in the opening half. He went on to finish the game with 22 and also spearheaded the rebounding assault with 17 boards on the night.
Cooper Yaggie chipped in with 18 and Tyson Piechowski followed with 11.
While the trio of starters ended up showing up as the leaders in the box score, the bench came through to help key the home team’s run to close out the game. Anthony Conzemius was hitting the glass and finishing inside while Adam Ohm and the freshmen tandem of Alex Ohm and Dylan Bernotas showed they were threats on the perimeter. It was the most varsity action for Bernotas at this point in the season.
“I thought our bench was really a significant role tonight. We went deep to the bench,” Coach Ohm said. “I thought Alex Ohm and Dylan Bernotas gave us very quality minutes. I also felt Anthony Conzemius played very well off the bench.”
Breckenridge did a bulk of their damage on the interior, but half a dozen players sank a shot from 3-point land in the lopsided win.
“I just felt like it was a pick your poison: We went inside and if they choose to double down there were guys that were shooting it. They had to decide how they wanted to play us,” Coach Ohm said. “That’s a good win for the Cowboys. We’ll take that one.”
Next up for Breck (5-6) is a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 road test against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.