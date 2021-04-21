Cowboys cruise past Border West

The Breckenridge Cowboys hosted their third game of the season against Border West Tuesday, April 20. In a frigid contest, the Cowboys defeated Border West 15-8 and improved to 2-1 on the season.
“We hit the ball well, I like when we are able to do that,” Head Coach Kevin Heideman said. “Offensively, we’re better than we’ve ever been.”
Heideman said that normally the team plays good defense and throws strikes.
“We have to start making the routine plays and throwing strikes,” he said.
Cooper Yaggie had the game’s most production for the Cowboys, going 3 for 5 and totaling three RBI’s. Connor Twidwell went 2 for 2 with three RBI’s. Both Yaggie and Twidwell had a double each. Twidwell also pitched for six innings, allowing six earned runs and striking out six batters.
Heideman still wants the team to improve defensively as they made three errors in the game.
“We need to be playing better baseball defensively,” he said.
The Cowboys will be on the road at Battle Lake High School Thursday, April 22. They are starting to get a better feel for the game as they’re improving each game they play.
