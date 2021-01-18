Cowboys dominate in Lipps' debut

The Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team had their 2021 season debut on Friday, Jan. 15 against Upsala-Swanville, where they won 87-45.
The first half of the game was utter domination by the Cowboys. Cooper Yaggie made four three-pointers and totaled 27 points in the game. Sebastian Anderson has 12 points and Anthony Conzemius had 11 points.
“It felt great to finally be able to get back on the court and our guys were definitely hungry to go! We played strong on defense in spurts, but need to continue working on our communication and defensive intensity over the course of the entire game. We also want to give a huge shoutout for all our fans who were watching online, and our entire program appreciates the support!” Assistant Coach Derek Grahn said.
“It’s awesome to be back out here,” Head Coach Stevin Lipp said. “I didn’t really do much, the guys have been putting in the work, they came out with something to prove (tonight) and it showed in their play.
Lipp believes that if his team can put together two strong halves of basketball, then they can become a dangerous team. Lipp implemented a new offense before the season and believes that they still have a long way to go.
“There’s still a ton of stuff we have to work on, and that’s the part I love is that we aren’t even close to our full potential,” he said.
Breckenridge hosts Pelican Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 19. They will be in the driver’s’ seat to go 2-0 on the season.
