The world of sports in 2020 has been something that we may never experience again in our lifetime. On Thursday, Oct. 29, Breckenridge found out that their game against Hawley could not be played due to issues with COVID-19. The team did not want to have a bye week in an already shortened season so Royalton reached out to them wanting to play a game. Fortunately for Breckenridge, that game happened at Minnewaska High School.
"It was very hard," head coach Chad Fredericksen said about the 48 hours prior to their game Saturday.
Saturday was a very ugly start for both teams as the first three drives of the game resulted in fumbles. Once the Cowboys had their first turnover, they began to pick up where they left off in all of their other wins, which was in the endzone.
The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their next five drives after their opening drive fumble. The Cowboys were up 35-0 at halftime and it was complete domination. Jacob Vizenor had three rushing touchdowns on all three of his rushing attempts in the first half. He had 104 total rushing yards on the day. James Mertes also had a 59-yard rushing touchdown of his own in the first half. Chris Nieto had nine carries on 38 yards rushing before leaving Saturday's game with a lower body injury. Quarterback Cooper Yaggie had a good day completing 4-for-4 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown while also rushing four times for 12 yards.
The Breckenridge defense has not been mentioned enough for how incredible they have played this season. They forced five fumbles, including four in the first half against Royalton.
"I think that's a testament to our seniors," Fredericksen said about the way the Cowboys came out last minute to prepare for their game against Royalton. His praise for this team and the way the leadership has been on this year's team has been one of the best fortunes that this team has in 2020. "We're just so happy to be playing ball and they're playing like there's no tomorrow and there really is that opportunity now and that is just a testament to our seniors and the way that they've handled things."
On Friday, Nov. 6 Breckenridge has their first home game of the season against Barnesville. They are both 4-0 and the winner of this game could be in contention for the one seed in the Minnesota Section 6A playoffs.
