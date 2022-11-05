Cowboys dominate the dome, headed to state tournament
Members of the Cowboy football team celebrate Friday's section championship win at the Fargodome. Pictured from left: Keaton "Puka" Butts (ball boy), Assistant Coach Eric Erlandson, Cam Nieto, Jacob Kunkel, Austin Drewlow, Alex Martel, Wyatt Rittenhouse (student manager), Dallen Ernst, Zane Mikkelson, Corey Dohman and Gibson Hasbargen. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

FARGO, N.D. — Outscoring opponents 90-6 in the postseason is pretty atypical for a No. 5 seed, but the Breckenridge Cowboys aren’t your average bunch. Breckenridge (8-3) capped off a dominant tear through Section 6A with a 34-6 win vs. No. 3 seed Otter Tail Central (7-4) on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Fargodome, punching its ticket to the Minnesota Class 1A State Football Tournament.

Alex Tschakert (right) leads Breckenridge onto the field to collect its Section 6A Championship trophy. 

“I couldn’t be prouder of our seniors. They accomplished what they wanted to accomplish, they got themselves a section championship and now we’ll see what we can do with it from here on out,” Breckenridge Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “I’m just elated for our guys, our coaches and our program.”

Breckenridge running back Cam Nieto receives a great block from Gavin Pederson (right) for a 20-yard carry in the first quarter vs. Otter Tail Central. 
Jaxson Riggs is greeted by Bailey Evans (7) after intercepting Otter Tail Central in the first half of Friday's Section 6A Championship. 
Cowboys Head Coach Chad Fredericksen taps defensive tackle Dallen Ernst on the helmet as he exits the Fargodome field as a section champion. Breckenridge defeated Otter Tail Central, 34-6.
Landon Blaufuss (40) throws his first in the air after Breckenridge stops Otter Tail Central on fourth-and-2. 


