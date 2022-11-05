Cowboys dominate the dome, headed to state tournament

Members of the Cowboy football team celebrate Friday's section championship win at the Fargodome. Pictured from left: Keaton "Puka" Butts (ball boy), Assistant Coach Eric Erlandson, Cam Nieto, Jacob Kunkel, Austin Drewlow, Alex Martel, Wyatt Rittenhouse (student manager), Dallen Ernst, Zane Mikkelson, Corey Dohman and Gibson Hasbargen.
FARGO, N.D. — Outscoring opponents 90-6 in the postseason is pretty atypical for a No. 5 seed, but the Breckenridge Cowboys aren’t your average bunch. Breckenridge (8-3) capped off a dominant tear through Section 6A with a 34-6 win vs. No. 3 seed Otter Tail Central (7-4) on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Fargodome, punching its ticket to the Minnesota Class 1A State Football Tournament.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our seniors. They accomplished what they wanted to accomplish, they got themselves a section championship and now we’ll see what we can do with it from here on out,” Breckenridge Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “I’m just elated for our guys, our coaches and our program.”
Breckenridge won its last section title in 2020, also against OTC. That game was played at Cowboy Field and there was no state tournament that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You hate to say that we did this one for the 2020 team, but these guys were a part of that and they understand the importance of what they just accomplished. We’re just gonna enjoy the shit out of it … you can print that,” Fredericksen said.
Following his second concussion of the year in a 36-32 win vs. Hawley, star running back Cam Nieto thought his season was over. The Breckenridge senior missed three consecutive games before gaining clearance to suit up against an Otter Tail Central team he has dominated the past two seasons. Nieto’s first carry went 20 yards and he finished it off by laying a big hit in front of the home sideline. He finished the game with 169 yards on 15 carries.
“He’s kind of been the OTC killer,” Fredericksen said of Nieto. “He just gives us another weapon. It’s another guy they have to prepare for.”
Paul Armitage took a back seat after rushing for 257 yards in playoff wins vs. Menahga and New York Mills. The sophomore probably needed the rest, but he still found time to hand out a vicious stiff arm in the fourth quarter. Gavin Pederson ran for 71 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Alex Sanchez added 26 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
“Paul, Petey, our offensive line — they all played well. This was a complete effort by our guys,” Fredericksen said.
Alex Martel appeared to recover a fumble on the first Bulldogs drive, but possession stayed with OTC. Alex Tschakert and Landon Blaufuss got to quarterback Jack Mekalson on the next play, forcing an errant throw into the hands of Jaxson Riggs for a nice interception return. Pederson made the Bulldogs pay with a goal line touchdown plunge for a 6-0 lead.
A pivotal moment in the first half came at the Breckenridge 35. The Bulldogs called two timeouts after taking a look at the defensive alignment on fourth-and-2. When they finally snapped the football, Pederson forced a fumble in the backfield and Dallen Ernst recovered it. Two plays later, Nieto raced down the OTC sideline for a 58-yard touchdown run and Pederson scored the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Later in the half, Tschakert wrangled Mekalson on his drop back and the Bulldogs quarterback tossed the football right in the bread basket for Alan Martinez, giving the Cowboys two interceptions as they hit the half leading 14-0.
Atrocious ball security plagued OTC, as they fumbled again to start the third quarter, surrendering the football at the Cowboys 30 on a recovery by Blaufuss. A series of penalties backed Breckenridge down to its own 8. Nieto reversed field on third-and-32, coming up just short of the marker with a 27-yard run. Nieto proceeded to pin OTC at their own 18 with a punt.
Two plays later, Evans made one of the best reads you’ll ever see by a high school cornerback. He crept up behind an OTC wide receiver on a quick out and ripped the football from his hands for a 32-yard interception return to make it 21-0.
“It’s insane, that was awesome the way he did it,” Fredericksen said of Evans’ interception. “He needs to just run into the end zone next time and not do anything cocky, but he really has grown this season.”
OTC ended the Cowboys’ shutout streak at 12 quarters when Mekalson took a huge hit by Martel and delivered a 38-yard touchdown pass to Mason Daluge. The signal caller stayed down on the Bison logo for a few minutes before walking off under his own power.
Breckenridge ended any hope for an OTC comeback by converting another gutsy fourth down, this time at their own 45. Evans rolled to his right and found Sanchez for the first down. A crack-back block at the end of the play put Breckenridge on the Bulldogs’ doorstep, where Evans called his own number on the QB sneak touchdown.
Martel led the Cowboys with two sacks and several quarterback pressures, as Breckenridge turned the Bulldogs over a total of seven times.
Friday’s game was a far cry from the 28-27 victory OTC posted over Breckenridge in the season opener. The Cowboys are a different beast heading into the state tournament Friday, Nov. 11, vs. Section 5A Champion Minneota. The Cowboys are ranked No. 22 in the Minnesota Scores QRF and the Vikings are No. 23.
Kickoff for the state quarterfinal matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Minnesota.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.