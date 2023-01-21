Cowboys dropped to 2-8 by HOL foe Pelican Rapids

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowboys (2-8) put up a fight Thursday, Jan. 19, vs. the Vikings, trailing 33-28 after one half. Pelican Rapids (9-5) pulled away down the stretch for a 70-57 Heart O’ Lakes Conference victory.

Alex Sanchez led Breckenridge with 23 points, followed by 14 from Daymon Smith, eight by Cam Nieto, six by Landon Blaufuss and five for Jacob Kunkel. Sanchez produced the highlight of the game by slamming home a contested dunk in transition.

Cowboys senior Cam Nieto (left) uses his 5-foot-11 frame to pester 6-foot-7 Vikings senior Ian Fahje in the post. Nieto shut the star forward down, playing like a man on a mission. Nieto’s defense has been a bright spot for a Breckenridge team that surrenders 79 points per game.


