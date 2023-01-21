Cowboys dropped to 2-8 by HOL foe Pelican Rapids

Cowboys senior Cam Nieto (left) uses his 5-foot-11 frame to pester 6-foot-7 Vikings senior Ian Fahje in the post. Nieto shut the star forward down, playing like a man on a mission. Nieto’s defense has been a bright spot for a Breckenridge team that surrenders 79 points per game.
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowboys (2-8) put up a fight Thursday, Jan. 19, vs. the Vikings, trailing 33-28 after one half. Pelican Rapids (9-5) pulled away down the stretch for a 70-57 Heart O’ Lakes Conference victory.
Alex Sanchez led Breckenridge with 23 points, followed by 14 from Daymon Smith, eight by Cam Nieto, six by Landon Blaufuss and five for Jacob Kunkel. Sanchez produced the highlight of the game by slamming home a contested dunk in transition.
“The Cowboys battled the entire night. Alex and Daymon did a much better job of getting downhill throughout the game,” Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen said.
For Pelican Rapids, Charlie Larson and Brady Petznick scored 16 and 14, respectively. Treyvon Benson recorded 13 points and seven assists. In addition to Nieto’s eight-point night on offense, the senior guard was a leader on the defensive side of the ball, limiting the Vikings’ No. 1 option to four points.
“Cam absolutely shut down Ian Fahje, Pelican Rapids’ best player,” Christensen said.
Breckenridge struggled at the foul line, shooting 11-of-24 during the 13-point defeat. The Cowboys lost the rebounding battle, 35-26, with star forward Landon Blaufuss relegated to the bench by foul trouble.
“Landon was unfortunately in foul trouble all night. The last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half killed us. Other than that, we played well,” Christensen said.
Senior wing Beau Beyer pulled down five rebounds for the Cowboys, who play Wahpeton at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the annual Border Battle basketball game at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.