Cowboys earn No. 4 seed in section

Breckenridge completed one of its most important efforts of the season Friday, March 4, in a 72-67 home win vs. Mahnomen/Waubun, Minnesota, to finish the regular season. The Cowboys hit 22 of 31 free throws and shot 37.5% from 3-point distance in the victory.
Jack Johnson filled the stat sheet with 27 points (12/13 FT), five steals and four rebounds. Alex Sanchez stepped up with 14 points. Gavin Snyder and Dallen Ernst tied Sanchez with a team-leading eight rebounds.
The win guarantees Breckenridge the No. 4 seed in Section 6A playoffs, earning them a rematch with No. 5 Battle Lake. Breckenridge (5-19) beat the Battlers (11-14) 67-66 in double-overtime on Dec. 21, 2021. The playoff meeting takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in Breckenridge.
Defensively, Snyder swiped six steals vs. Mahnomen/Waubun, adding seven points to push Breckenridge past the Firebirds. Gavin Pederson led the Cowboys with three assists. Those secondary contributions to the scoring of Johnson and Sanchez will be big against a Battle Lake team looking for playoff vengeance.
Mahnomen/Waubun pulled down 40 rebounds to the Cowboys’ 39. The teams combined for 56 turnovers in a sloppy, tug of war matchup. Game script didn’t matter for Breckenridge, however, because beating an 18-7 team, ranked No. 34 of 165 in Class 1A, was an immediate morale boost heading into the postseason.
Tyson McArthur posted 12 points and 11 rebounds and Loden Clark led the Thunderbirds with 19 points, six assists and four steals.
Dylan Bernotas continued to work his way back from a concussion for the Cowboys, chipping in eight points and three assists. Collin Roberts scored five.
“Thank you to the Cowboy community for coming out tonight in high numbers and getting us ready for the March Madness atmosphere,” Breckenridge Head Coach Stevin Lipp said.
