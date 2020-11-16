Cowboys earn third straight sweep, move to 9-1

Camryn Kaehler strikes a ball over the net in the second set of Breckenridge's match against Frazee on Friday, Nov. 13. Breckenridge swept Frazee in three sets.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

On Friday, Nov. 13, The Breckenridge volleyball team defeated Frazee in three sets (26-24, 25-16, 25-20). 

To start the match, the Cowgirls struggled and looked pretty tired to start the match as they started the second game of a back-to-back. After being down big early, the Cowgirls came back to win the first set as that was the only adversity that they faced throughout the match. 

"For us, it came down to a determination factor," coach Margaret Wilson said. "That first set you could tell that we were a step slower." The Cowgirls made a flurry of unforced errors to begin the match but eventually caught up to speed. 

The team cruised through the second and third sets with little to no trouble at all with Frazee. Camryn Kaehler went off with 16 of the teams' 42 kills. Carcie Materi had a team high 23 assists and set up the offense extraordinarily well throughout the game. The team has another quick turnaround when they play Perham at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 as this will be their last home game of the regular season. 

