Cowboys execution leads to senior day victory

The Breckenridge Cowboys had one of their most impressive wins Thursday, May 20 against West Central Area and defeated the Knights 7-2 to go to 13-3 overall on the season.
“You look at guys like Alex Sanchez and Gavin Snyder, those guys really stepped up, haven’t played much varsity baseball all year and they were awesome,” Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said about two of his new players called up to varsity.
The Cowboys had a very balanced game as they scored runs in every inning except the second inning. Cooper Yaggie put an exclamation point on the game with his inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning.
“Cooper (Yaggie) had a great game, went 4-for-4 on Tuesday and he followed it up with another great game. Not just him, but a lot of our guys stepped up and were phenomenal,” he said.
The Cowboys improved tremendously throughout their season in the field. They were sharp outside of their first inning where they gave up one of their two runs and made two of their errors.
Chris Nieto went 2-for-4 and had two RBIs. the Cowboys had great plate presence and were walked nine times.
The Cowboys will play their last two regular season games at Perham Monday, May 24, who is currently the top team in the Heart of Lakes Conference, and end the season at Ortonville Tuesday, May 25. The Cowboys will begin the Section 8AA playoffs Tuesday, June 1. There is a possibility of another home game depending on what seed they place.
