Cowboys fall flat

Landon Blaufuss (52) fights through a hold on his way to New York Mills quarterback Bren Salo.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

After a magical 26-8 upset in the Section 6A semifinals against top-seeded Otter Tail Central, No. 4 seed Breckenridge couldn’t get anything going against No. 3 seed New York Mills in the championship round Friday, Nov. 5 at the Fargodome. Breckenridge suffered a 32-0 defeat and reached the red zone just once.

New York Mills started the game with a scoring drive that burned 7:20 off the clock, ending in a one-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone by Bren Salo.

When Breckenridge got the ball back, Bailey Evans found Dylan Bernotas on third and eight for a big gain. The drive stalled at the Eagles’ 24-yard line, but Evans threw to Bernotas again on a deep ball that forced the cornerback into a pass interference penalty. Breckenridge was stuffed one yard short on fourth down as the Eagles led 6-0 after quarter one.

After turning it over, Breckenridge had the Eagles backed up on second and 18, but failed to contain a reverse play that gained first-down yardage. Salo ran in another touchdown from 11 yards out on the drive, as Breckenridge had zero third-down stops in the first half.

With one minute remaining in the first half, Landon Blaufuss busted into the backfield despite an opposing lineman grabbing a fistful of his jersey. Blaufuss was just late to Salo, who launched a 54-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles an 18-0 halftime lead.

Breckenridge registered its first third-down stop with :50 left in the third quarter. Alex Tschakert was a rare bright spot in penetrating the Eagles’ backfield and causing havoc on early downs. Cameron Nieto led the offense with 16 carries for 41 yards.

Breckenridge ends its season with a 6-5 record, reaching the section championship for a third consecutive year.

