Breckenridge had a tall order in front of them for their first game as a Class A school. Perham, Minnesota, who made it to the state AAA semifinals last season, traveled to Cowboy Field for a Friday, Aug. 30 battle and BHS gave them a run for their money in a tight showdown.
The Cowboys were trailing by three and got the ball back with 1:53 left on the clock. Breck drove the field and were 20 yards from the end zone, but a fumble ended their comeback hopes in a 16-13 loss.
“I was proud of our guys. We’re really young and inexperienced on the defensive side and we kind of made a few mistakes, but our guys bounced back from that, kept on battling and got better throughout the whole game,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said.
The Cowboys came out and punched the Yellowjackets in the mouth on the opening drive. Daniel Erlandson was the go-to man from his fullback position and he capped the drive off with a one-yard score.
“We started off exactly like we wanted to do it. We pounded the ball, we finished and we’ve just got to learn how to continue to do that,” Fredericksen said.
Erlandson, a junior, had his first 100-yard game. He ended the day with 101 yards on 15 carries, moving the chains on nine of the touches.
“Daniel was a beast. He played extremely well. He was dragging guys with him and our guys up front did a nice job, too,” Fredericksen said. “We made sure that he had some pathways and when Daniel got to that second level he just ran hard. We’re expecting him to do that going forward and he delivered.”
Perham answered later in the quarter with a 49-yard deep ball for six. The two-point conversion gave them the lead and they added to it with an 18-yard score in the second quarter.
The pair of teams traded possessions to start the third quarter and Jack Aigner gave his team new life with a 19-yard score. Aigner was a fullback and quarterback for BHS last season and is in his first year as a running back.
“(Aigner) played well. Our whole backfield is going to be pretty physical. I think we gave them everything that they could take,” Fredericksen said.
The Yellowjackets were looking to put the game away with a long drive in the fourth quarter. For the sixth time in the game, the Cowboys were able to turn their foes over on downs. They took over on their own 14 for what they hoped would be the game-winning drive, but their second turnover of the night dashed their upset hopes.
“(The defense) made plays when we had to. You know the old saying, ‘Bend not break,’ and once we started understanding, getting the flow of the game, getting a little bit more confidence and our guys started to get better. We started getting people covered and started making plays,” Fredericksen said. “I was really happy with how our guys grew from the first quarter to the last quarter on the defensive side.”
Breckenridge (0-1) stays home for their next game at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 against Roseau, Minnesota.
Passing
Cooper Yaggie- 6-12 146 yds
Rushing
Daniel Erlandson- 15 carries, 101 yds, TD
Jack Aigner- 15 carries, 84 yds, TD
Chris Nieto- 7 carries, 37 yds
Receiving
Jase Jensen- 3 catches, 80 yds
Nieto- 2 catches, 46 yds
Tyson Piechowski- 1 catch, 20 yds
