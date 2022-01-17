Collin Roberts (left) launches a fadeaway three at the buzzer during the Cowboys' 62-61 Heart O' Lakes Conference loss to Frazee, Minn. Roberts had his best offensive outing of the season with 18 points.
Collin Roberts (left) launches a fadeaway three at the buzzer during the Cowboys' 62-61 Heart O' Lakes Conference loss to Frazee, Minn. Roberts had his best offensive outing of the season with 18 points.
Photos Courtesy Carol Colby
Alex Sanchez rises up for a three-pointer vs. the Frazee Hornets. The Breckenridge junior dropped 21 points, exceeding his season average of 12.8 points per game.
The Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team needed an extra period for the second time this season Thursday, Jan. 13 in a 62-61 home overtime loss to Frazee, Minnesota. Breckenridge fell to 1-9 with the loss, while Frazee (3-7) earned its third consecutive win. Collin Roberts took four charges for the Breckenridge defense and scored 18 points. Alex Sanchez supplied 21 points, five rebounds and five steals, including a transition dunk which resulted in a three-point play.
Roberts raced to intentionally foul Frazee with time ticking away in OT, but he was a bit brash with the contact, leading to a flagrant foul. In a bizarre turn of events, another Frazee player approached Roberts and shoved him directly in front of the officiating crew. Frazee was whistled for a technical foul, which ultimately gave Breckenridge possession of the basketball down by one with 1.9 seconds remaining. The Cowboys inbounded the ball to Roberts at the low wing area. With no room to move, Roberts stepped out of bounds to end the game, which wouldn’t have mattered anyway with Frazee smothering Roberts’ shot attempt at the buzzer.
George Flynn (12 pts.), Dylan Selly (11 pts.), and Jonathon Parsons (10 pts.) led Frazee in the scoring column. Flynn led the Hornets with five assists.
The Cowboys host Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. The 8-3 Vikings provide a serious challenge for Breckenridge ahead of Saturday’s border battle with the 1-8 Wahpeton Huskies at North Dakota State College of Science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.