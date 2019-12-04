Breckenridge ran into a strong Minnewaska, Minnesota, squad in their first game of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Lakers defended their home court with a 72-57 victory.
“We played a tough game and showed a lot of heart. It is always a challenge to go on a long road trip to start off the season,” Assistant Coach Derek Grahn said. “It was awesome to see our crowd travel well for an early-season game.”
Adam Ohm and Cooper Yaggie each had a dozen points to lead the Cowboys in their opener.
Jonah Christensen was the team leader in rebounds while Tyson Piechowski followed with five. Piechowski, the lone senior on the team, also dished out a team-high three assists.
Breck (0-1) moves on to host Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Minnesota, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
