Dylan Bernotas has worked hard in his return to basketball activities. The senior is back on the floor for the Breckenridge Cowboys, hoping to add offensive depth with his passing and three-point shooting.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News
Cowboys fall to No. 10 Cougars, 73-63
Alex Sanchez finishes between two Cougars, scoring a jumper off the window on his way to 16 points. The Breckenridge senior played with a slashing style.

The Breckenridge Cowboys (2-12) hosted the No. 10-ranked Ada-Borup-West Cougars (13-1) for a Saturday, Jan. 28, boys basketball matinee. Breckenridge got out and ran the floor, but the Cougars were quicker, riding a 42-point first half to earn a 73-63 victory. 

Breckenridge used 19 offensive rebounds to outscore the visitors 33-31 in the second half. Much of the heavy lifting down low was done by senior forward Landon Blaufuss, who led the Cowboys with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Blaufuss collected nine offense boards, routinely following his own misses at the rim and cleaning up what the Cougars left behind. 



