Cowboys fall to No. 10 Cougars, 73-63

Dylan Bernotas has worked hard in his return to basketball activities. The senior is back on the floor for the Breckenridge Cowboys, hoping to add offensive depth with his passing and three-point shooting.
The Breckenridge Cowboys (2-12) hosted the No. 10-ranked Ada-Borup-West Cougars (13-1) for a Saturday, Jan. 28, boys basketball matinee. Breckenridge got out and ran the floor, but the Cougars were quicker, riding a 42-point first half to earn a 73-63 victory.
Breckenridge used 19 offensive rebounds to outscore the visitors 33-31 in the second half. Much of the heavy lifting down low was done by senior forward Landon Blaufuss, who led the Cowboys with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Blaufuss collected nine offense boards, routinely following his own misses at the rim and cleaning up what the Cougars left behind.
Blaufuss teamed up with senior Alex Sanchez to lead the inside scoring effort. Sanchez tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists, making several tough jumpers in traffic and stepping through double teams to find open shooting pockets.
“Those two are just grinders,” Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen said. “They’re football kids and they’re hard-nosed kids who are picking their spots a lot better now. Early in the year, we had some trouble with driving into some places we shouldn’t be. Now, you can see them learning and coming to two-foot stops. When they do that, they’re really hard to guard.”
Cam Nieto scored a season-high 15 points, providing the highlight of the game when he soared from one block to the other, making a layup then crashing to the floor. Nieto was all over the place, trying to take charges and tying up loose balls. The senior guard recorded a game-high four steals and even stepped into a pair of pure three-pointers.
“Cam’s starting to figure it out. He knows when to attack,” Christensen said. “Today he was getting downhill in transition early, hitting the open skip pass for three and attacking on layups. He had a couple layups just rim out, I mean, he’s doing a lot of good things and he plays hard.”
Dylan Bernotas made his first appearance of the hoops season after tearing his knee on the opening kickoff of the football season Sept. 1, 2022. Less than five months removed from surgery, Bernotas is still rounding into physical form. The senior instantly showed off his court vision with smart entry passes into the post and crisp skip passes to open shooters. Bernotas didn’t score, but his outside shooting figures to bolster Breckenridge’s depth behind the arc.
“We couldn’t get Dylan enough minutes because we couldn’t stay in the zone. When he’s in there, we’re gonna play a little bit more zone,” Christensen said. “He opened some things up for us with some really good skip passes, just finding some guys. It’s great to have him in there, he’s a great kid. Once he gets more comfortable and can guard in man-to-man a little more, his playing time is gonna go up. He looked like he’s been shooting a basketball from the time he tore his knee until now. He’s been shooting it well in practice.”
Jaxson Riggs scored nine points and Daymon Smith supplied four points and a team-high four assists. The Cougars placed five players in double figures, led by 16 points from Charles Scholl. Cameron Spaeth posted 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Austin McCraven put on a passing display to lead all players with seven assists.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.