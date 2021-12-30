Cowboys get mixed results in Moorhead Holiday Tournament

It was tough sledding for the Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team Dec. 28-29 in the Spuds Holiday Tournament at Moorhead, Minnesota, High School. Breckenridge lost to the hosts Tuesday by a score of 70-33, then saw a second-half comeback fall short Wednesday in a 58-55 loss to Zimmerman.
Breckenridge couldn’t find its shot to begin the tourney, making only a dozen baskets and converting seven of 14 free throws vs. Moorhead. Senior point guard Jack Johnson accounted for nearly half of the Cowboys’ scoring with 14 points and seven rebounds. Collin Roberts was next up with 10 points and Dylan Bernotas led the defense with four steals.
Wednesday’s game was neck and neck from the eight-minute mark onward in the second half, with Breckenridge cutting the Zimmerman lead to one late in the game. The Cowboys used great ball movement with skip passes, post entries and wing handoffs to get open looks. Bernotas, Cameron Nieto and Alex Sanchez all made short-range buckets that drew the game close after Zimmerman built an eight-point lead in the second half.
James Mertes hit a three and used a step through to score on a leaner in the lane that started the Cowboy comeback, as Breckenridge showed versatility on offense for the second time in three games. Johnson scored 14 points on four triples, giving him 41 points in his last three starts to lead all Cowboy scorers in that span.
Sanchez returned to form vs. Zimmerman, leading the Cowboys with 15 points in his second game back from illness. Mertes and Nieto scored seven each and Bernotas supplied six points in the close loss. Breckenridge travels to Morris, Minnesota, Tuesday, Jan. 4 to face the Class 2A Tigers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
