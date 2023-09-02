Cowboys give Vikings run for their money in season opener

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — A slow start put the Breckenridge Cowboys on the path to being blown out in their high school football season opener Friday, Sept. 1. Breckenridge figured a few things out, however, and gave the Pelican Rapids Vikings a run for their money in a 28-14 loss. Despite spotting the home team a 12-0 lead, first-year head coach Carson Yaggie and the Cowboys simply wouldn’t fade away against a tough opponent.

It's only been four quarters, but new Breckenridge football head coach Carson Yaggie was savvy and decisive in making adjustments that helped keep his Cowboys in the game Friday vs. Pelican Rapids. Yaggie's staff includes familiar faces in Jordan Christensen, Michael McCall, Eric Erlandson, Joel Herder and Easton Erbes, with the addition of Josh Nordick.

Pelican Rapids controlled the line of scrimmage in the first half, running the ball with ease behind a physical offensive line to claim a 20-7 lead. The Vikings pounded the football with running back Jack Kapenga racking up 161 yards on 29 carries. Breckenridge struggled to wrap Kapenga up, leading to countless yards after contact. Mark Kapenga was also a factor, contributing 47 yards on 8 carries.

It took more than two Cowboys to bring down Mark Kapenga. The Pelican Rapids halfback brought an impressive mix of power and speed to the table.
Brian Martinez races to beat Pelican Rapids quarterback Jack Paulson to the loose football after a snap sailed over Paulson's head during the first half of Friday's season opener.
Bailey Evans has a propensity for big plays when Breckenridge needs them most. The senior quarterback can change the game without warning if you give him space to run outside of the pocket.
Breckenridge junior Paul Armitage showed his ability to avoid hits as a ball carrier, while dishing out plenty of punishment as a linebacker in Friday's 28-14 loss at Pelican Rapids.
Jacob Kunkel attempts to tackle a scrambling Jack Paulson. Kunkel, a dynamic senior, will be tasked with much more responsibility on defense than he handled during Breckenridge's 2022 section championship season.


