Cowboys give Vikings run for their money in season opener

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — A slow start put the Breckenridge Cowboys on the path to being blown out in their high school football season opener Friday, Sept. 1. Breckenridge figured a few things out, however, and gave the Pelican Rapids Vikings a run for their money in a 28-14 loss. Despite spotting the home team a 12-0 lead, first-year head coach Carson Yaggie and the Cowboys simply wouldn’t fade away against a tough opponent.
Pelican Rapids controlled the line of scrimmage in the first half, running the ball with ease behind a physical offensive line to claim a 20-7 lead. The Vikings pounded the football with running back Jack Kapenga racking up 161 yards on 29 carries. Breckenridge struggled to wrap Kapenga up, leading to countless yards after contact. Mark Kapenga was also a factor, contributing 47 yards on 8 carries.
The damage might’ve been worse if not for senior lineman Brian Martinez pouncing on a botched snap to give Breckenridge possession inside its own red zone. Martinez was a key factor prior to exiting with cramps, also forcing a turnover on downs with a tackle in the backfield. Despite missing most of the second half, Martinez was still named KBMW's Player of the Game for his strength in the trenches.
Senior quarterback Bailey Evans didn’t have much success through the air, completing 8 of 15 passes for 42 yards. Senior wideout Dawson Wienbar hauled in five of those attempts for 37 yards receiving.
Evans’ playmaking ability was on full display as a runner, however, as the QB put Breckenridge on the board late in the first quarter with a 48-yard touchdown scramble. The signal caller finished with 94 yards rushing on 11 carries. Evans also secured an interception as a defender, batting a pass in the air and coming down with it.
Jacob Kunkel had the play of the game. The senior flex player fooled the Vikings defense on a nifty reverse toss, sprinting 44 yards to the end zone to make it a 20-14 game.
Junior lead back Paul Armitage busted off a long run as well, but it was called back due to a holding penalty, limiting his rushing output against a stout Vikings defense. Armitage also delivered a bruising hit on a fourth-and-1 play, drilling a Vikings ball carrier for a loss with an audible "pop" fans could hear from the bleachers.
Breckenridge had a golden opportunity with Pelican Rapids facing fourth-and-goal from 12 yards out. The Vikings scored on a pass from Jack Paulson to Luke Sjolie to extend their lead to 28-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Time ran out on Breckenridge's comeback bid, but not before Tom Kautz blocked a punt on special teams to provide one last highlight.
Breckenridge, the defending Section 6A Champions, is well-positioned to compete in Minnesota's Class 1A rankings with a slough of experienced players such as Eli Butts (OL/DL), Brian and Alan Martinez (OL/DL), Evans (QB) and Kunkel (LB/WR), to name a few. The Cowboys face a tough slate of Class 2A competition to begin the year that includes Pelican Rapids (8AA) and Staples Motley (6AA).
All statistics are considered unofficial unless otherwise noted.