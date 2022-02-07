Cowboys go cold from three in 21-point loss

Dallen Ernst (left) helps himself from the floor in a gritty defensive effort from the Breckenridge Cowboy center. The Cowboys held a powerful Nuggets squad to 55 points, but couldn't capitalize on the offensive end.
The Breckenridge Cowboys (2-14) basketball team suffered a 55-34 home loss on Parents Night Friday, Feb. 4, to the Hawley, Minnesota, Nuggets (12-3). Breckenridge battled in the opening half, trailing 22-19, before Hawley found its footing and outscored the home team by 18 after the break. Alex Sanchez led the Cowboys with 10 points and Dylan Bernotas scored nine.
Breckenridge shot 28% from the field, refusing to abandon the 3-point shot despite missing all 16 attempts in the contest. Breckenridge had success inside the arc on 44% shooting. Hawley shot 52% from the field and 36% from distance.
Bernotas continued his midseason renaissance as a two-way player for Breckenridge, recording three steals, three rebounds and two assists to complement his nine points. Jack Johnson was shut out from the field, but managed to lead the team with four rebounds and three assists. Collin Roberts scored six points and took his 22nd charge of the season on defense.
Breckenridge hosts Minnewaska Area, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Cowboys then travel to Barnesville, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a conference tilt with the Trojans.
