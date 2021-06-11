Cowboys golf competes at Section 6A tournament

The Breckenridge Cowboys boys golf team played in the Section 6A tournament held at Lakeside Golf Course in Perham, Minnesota, on June 7-8. The section committee changed the postseason format from the typical sub-section to a two-day section tournament a few years ago.
To qualify for the second day, the top four teams plus the next best 16 individuals (not on the four teams) advance. The combined two-day scores of the top team and next best five individuals head to the state tournament.
The Cowboys advanced as a team to the second day for the first time since 1991. The boys were really excited despite the hot 97 degree weather. Dawson Wienbar and Max Neitzke both shot 90. Wienbar birdied two par-3s, Oak hole No. 2 and Maple No. 6.
Neitzke birdied the par-5 Oak hole No. 1. Seth Schreiber carded a 92 that included an eagle on the par-5 Maple Hole No. 1. Matthew Koltes shot a 101, John Etten had a 117 and Jeremiah Fox fired a 99. Jeremiah Fox nearly aced the 198 yard par-3 Oak No. 4. He hit a 5-wood into the wind left of the pin. His high ball flight had the golf ball cutting toward the center position hole rolling to within 5-inches short of the hole. It was an easy tap-in birdie. The four best scores made up the team score.
The Cowboys team total was 374 which was fourth place out of 13 schools, just 13 strokes out of first place. The team felt like they left some shots out there and could make up the deficit on day two. Day two started on Tuesday morning with the top four teams teeing together.
The teams included were West Central Area, Hillcrest Academy, Nevis and Breckenridge. These foursomes add more pressure to perform since one of these teams will advance to state. Schreiber, Wienbar and Neitzke all shot 90. They said it was hard to get the round going when you take a double or triple. There weren’t enough birdie opportunities out there to make up ground.
Pars and bogeys are good scores on a tough course. Matt Koltes got his round started with a birdie on the par-5 Oak hole No. 1. He finished with a 97 and a team score of 367. It was seven shots better than the first day but 16 shots behind WCA.
The Cowboys finished in third place as a team with a two-day total of 738. The cut off individually to go to state was a 172. Wienbar and Neitzke both had 180’s which were tied for eighth place individually.
