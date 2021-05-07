Cowboys golf hosts HOL meet

The Breckenridge Cowboys hosted their annual Heart of Lakes meet for this season and it was a good day for the Cowboys on their home course at Bois De Sioux Thursday, May 6.
“I was happy with our play. Most people don’t realize it, but there’s more pressure on those 4-foot putts then when you’re out there playing with your buddies,” Head Coach Stan Goldade said.
The Cowboys’ top finisher was Dawson Wienbar, in which the lefty shot an 85. Seth Schreiber shot a 90 followed by Jeremiah Fox shooting a 95. Matt Koltes had a 98 and Mark Wermerskirchen had a 106. John Etten finished shooting 115. Wienbar placed sixth overall and Breckenridge finished fourth overall on the day and shot 368 on the day.
The Cowboys play at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Monday, May 10.
