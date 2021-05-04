Cowboys golf take third place at Hawley

The Breckenridge Cowboys golf team participated in a meet at Hawley Monday, May 3, placing third as a team with a total team score of 350.
Freshman Dawson Wienbar had a top five finish, shooting an 80. Senior Seth Schreiber shot an 84 and finished 11th. Junior Jeremiah Fox shot an 89 and junior Matthew Koltes shot a 97. Sophomore Mark Wermerskirchen and Junior John Etten each shot a 103.
The Cowboys will host a tournament Thursday, May 6 at Bois de Sioux Golf Course with tee times starting at 9 a.m.
