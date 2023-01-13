Cowboys grab conference win at critical juncture

FRAZEE, Minn. — Breckenridge desperately needed a win heading into its Thursday, Jan. 12, meeting with the Frazee Hornets. The Cowboys (2-6) accomplished just that, playing one of their best games of the season to earn a 72-57 victory.
The contest between Heart O’ Lakes Conference rivals saw Breckenridge seize a 25-point lead in the first half. Daymon Smith drained five 3-pointers, finishing the half with 21 points. KBMW play-by-play man Turner Blaufuss dubbed the senior guard “Klaymon Smith,” a reference to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. The comparison was quite fitting, as Smith connected from all over the court.
Smith closed with 25 points, knocking down 8-of-10 free throws and dishing out a beautiful assist to Joey Conzemius across the court from the high wing.
“Every time Daymon gets air space he gets it off so quickly. Unless he’s at 30 feet, I’m very confident that ball is going in,” Christensen said. “He’s starting to figure out that guys are so up into him, if he’s strong with the basketball they will foul him or he’ll get by into the lane. The more he starts to do that he’s going to be really tough to guard.”
It was the Breckenridge supporting cast who stepped up Thursday dig the Hornets a gigantic hole in their home nest. Joey Conzemius scored two early baskets, including an awkward shot high off the glass in the lane.
Beau Beyer and Jacob Kunkel caused problems with their length, combining for 10 points.
“They’re doing a good job of realizing when it’s there and when it’s not. It’s been an adjustment for those two never having played any varsity prior to this season,” Christensen said. “When they go rebound they are really good. They help us out a lot on the glass, they’re both about 6-foot-3, jump pretty well and have long arms. They crash the offensive glass, create shots for themselves and get us extra possessions.”
Kunkel brings elite athleticism to the court. The junior shows flashes of vertical superiority with an ability to finish inside.
“I wouldn’t say it’s funky, but Kunkel has a different kinda shot than most guys in the lane,” Christensen said. “He just jumps up so high sometimes, hangs in the air and literally drops it in. Sometimes we’d like him to go up through people but if he’s making it we’ll take it how we can get it.”
Cam Nieto hounded the Hornets with relentless on-ball pressure, adding six points, four rebounds and four assists to his workmanlike effort. Much to the delight of Christensen, Nieto did not turn the ball over on offense.
“Defensively, when Cam really gets after it he throws a wrench in things. Last night, we told him to keep the ball on the left side of the floor and he took that so literal. They played offense on the left side for almost the whole first half,” Christensen said. “They were struggling, he was touching passes and making their point guard work the entire time. Offensively, I’m really proud of him because he leads us in assist-to-turnover ratio. He just makes the right play."
Landon Blaufuss buried Frazee beneath the hoop with 10 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Blaufuss kickstarted several transition looks and had the highlight of the game when he broke a defender’s ankles with a behind-the-back crossover at half court.
“He busted out with some rebounds. If everybody else is running, it’s fine with me if we hit it ahead early,” Christensen said. “Landon is a really skilled for a big man or whatever you wanna call him. That behind-the-back was really slick. The bench was pretty excited about that one.”
Breckenridge grabbed a 49-26 halftime advantage. The Cowboys struggled to slow the game down in the second half, narrowly outscoring Frazee, 23-21.
“We have to learn how to change up tempos a little bit. Going forward into March, we can’t play 1,000 miles per hour all the time — especially with a 20-point lead,” Christensen said. “We gotta learn how to keep that (pace), stretch out the game and get the clock running a little bit. If it’s close, we’re gonna run, but certain situations you have to be able to get your bearings and slow down a little bit.”
Alex Sanchez had a fine game on the wing for Breckenridge, scoring 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting inside the arc. The senior guard/forward added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks to his well-rounded performance.
