FRAZEE, Minn. — Breckenridge desperately needed a win heading into its Thursday, Jan. 12, meeting with the Frazee Hornets. The Cowboys (2-6) accomplished just that, playing one of their best games of the season to earn a 72-57 victory.

The contest between Heart O’ Lakes Conference rivals saw Breckenridge seize a 25-point lead in the first half. Daymon Smith drained five 3-pointers, finishing the half with 21 points. KBMW play-by-play man Turner Blaufuss dubbed the senior guard “Klaymon Smith,” a reference to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. The comparison was quite fitting, as Smith connected from all over the court.

Cowboys grab conference win at critical juncture

Daymon Smith is shooting the lights out this season, averaging nearly five triples per game.
Jacob Kunkel (center) is pictured fighting for a rebound vs. the Esko Eskomos. Kunkel brings rebounding to the second unit for Breckenridge, providing a much-needed spark from his wing position. 


