Jack Aigner
Breckenridge turned in their second dominant playoff showing in a row to clinch their spot in the section championship on Saturday, Oct. 26. Breck steamrolled Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Minnesota, for a 41-6 road victory. It’s the Cowboys’ first trip back to the section championship round since 2015, but this will be in Section 6A this time around.

“To get to this point our guys have come through some adversity and we’ve gotten ourselves in a situation where we can win a championship. I’m just so proud of them,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “We’ve played really well. It’s a good momentum-builder and hopefully we’ll be able to do this one more week.”

Breckenridge put up more than 400 rushing yards for the second time in as many weeks, ending the day with 463 yards and six scores. Jacob Vizenor had half of his team’s TDs, leading the ground game with 147 yards on only seven carries.

Jack Aigner was another Cowboy averaging 20 yards per carry, turning his half a dozen touches into 124 yards. His lone score was a 30-yard gallop and his longest gain of the day was a 60 yarder.

Daniel Erlandson and Chris Nieto also hit pay dirt in the well-balanced effort.

“It’s fantastic. We’ve got athletes back there that can carry the load, but a lot of that starts up front with the guys and how well they’re playing up front,” Fredericksen said. “My hats off to the offensive line and our playmakers that are in the backfield.”

The Cowboy defense was lights out in the second round showdown, holding the Wolves to 132 yards. Jase Jensen was the MVP of the defense, patrolling the no-fly zone with a trio of interceptions. He picked off the starting quarterback and also had the awareness to snag a pair of INTs on trick plays.

“Jase makes plays. He’s a hawk,” Fredericksen said. “We probably should’ve had him back there earlier or whatever, but he’s playing at a high level and I’m enjoying watching him.”

Breckenridge (7-3) will move on to face top-seeded Underwood, Minnesota, in the Fargodome at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Underwood, who only has one loss on the season, is coming off a 12-6 win over New York Mills, Minnesota, on Saturday.

“We’re going to enjoy this win and get after it tomorrow,” Fredericksen said. “Hopefully we’re not satisfied with just making it there. Hopefully we’re going for the full-meal deal.”

Breckenridge Stat Leaders

Passing

Cooper Yaggie- 3-5, 41 yds

Rushing

Jacob Vizenor- 7 carries, 147 yds, 3 TDs

Jack Aigner- 6 carries, 124 yds, TD

Chris Nieto- 8 carries, 86 yds, TD

Daniel Erlandson- 6 carries, 45 yds, TD

Receiving

Jase Jensen- 1 catch, 31 yds

Tyson Piechowski- 1 catch, 10 yds

Defense

Jensen- 3 INTs

Vizenor- INT

Special Teams

Carson Yaggie- 3-3 XPs

