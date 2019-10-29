Breckenridge turned in their second dominant playoff showing in a row to clinch their spot in the section championship on Saturday, Oct. 26. Breck steamrolled Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Minnesota, for a 41-6 road victory. It’s the Cowboys’ first trip back to the section championship round since 2015, but this will be in Section 6A this time around.
“To get to this point our guys have come through some adversity and we’ve gotten ourselves in a situation where we can win a championship. I’m just so proud of them,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “We’ve played really well. It’s a good momentum-builder and hopefully we’ll be able to do this one more week.”
Breckenridge put up more than 400 rushing yards for the second time in as many weeks, ending the day with 463 yards and six scores. Jacob Vizenor had half of his team’s TDs, leading the ground game with 147 yards on only seven carries.
Jack Aigner was another Cowboy averaging 20 yards per carry, turning his half a dozen touches into 124 yards. His lone score was a 30-yard gallop and his longest gain of the day was a 60 yarder.
Daniel Erlandson and Chris Nieto also hit pay dirt in the well-balanced effort.
“It’s fantastic. We’ve got athletes back there that can carry the load, but a lot of that starts up front with the guys and how well they’re playing up front,” Fredericksen said. “My hats off to the offensive line and our playmakers that are in the backfield.”
The Cowboy defense was lights out in the second round showdown, holding the Wolves to 132 yards. Jase Jensen was the MVP of the defense, patrolling the no-fly zone with a trio of interceptions. He picked off the starting quarterback and also had the awareness to snag a pair of INTs on trick plays.
“Jase makes plays. He’s a hawk,” Fredericksen said. “We probably should’ve had him back there earlier or whatever, but he’s playing at a high level and I’m enjoying watching him.”
Breckenridge (7-3) will move on to face top-seeded Underwood, Minnesota, in the Fargodome at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Underwood, who only has one loss on the season, is coming off a 12-6 win over New York Mills, Minnesota, on Saturday.
“We’re going to enjoy this win and get after it tomorrow,” Fredericksen said. “Hopefully we’re not satisfied with just making it there. Hopefully we’re going for the full-meal deal.”
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Passing
Cooper Yaggie- 3-5, 41 yds
Rushing
Jacob Vizenor- 7 carries, 147 yds, 3 TDs
Jack Aigner- 6 carries, 124 yds, TD
Chris Nieto- 8 carries, 86 yds, TD
Daniel Erlandson- 6 carries, 45 yds, TD
Receiving
Jase Jensen- 1 catch, 31 yds
Tyson Piechowski- 1 catch, 10 yds
Defense
Jensen- 3 INTs
Vizenor- INT
Special Teams
Carson Yaggie- 3-3 XPs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.