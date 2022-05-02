Cowboys host banquet, Johnson and Roberts named MVPs

The Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team held its awards banquet Sunday, May 1, in the high school gymnasium. A rather large crowd of family members and friends was in attendance, as Head Coach Stevin Lipp and Assistant Coach Jordan Christensen honored members of the 2021-22 team.
Senior Gavin Snyder was voted Most Improved Player by his peers.
“Gavin spent time outside of practice to improve his craft,” Lipp said. “Throughout the course of the season, this young man improved his overall shooting percentage by over 25 percent and watched his production grow.”
Junior Cameron Nieto received the Hunter Feigum Hustle Award.
“Cam was a pest to opposing ball handlers with his lockdown perimeter defense,” Lipp said.
Senior Collin Roberts was named Defensive Most Valuable Player. Roberts made a name for himself by fearlessly taking charges and outrebounding much taller opponents.
“Collin was the anchor of our defense this season. He proved you can be a high level rim protector and interior defender without being 6’8” if you’re willing to do what it takes to be a step quicker than your opponent,” Lipp said.
Senior Jack Johnson was voted by teammates as team MVP. Johnson also took home the Buckets and Books Award given to the player with the highest grade point average and was selected to the Heart O’ Lakes All-Conference Team by conference coaches.
“Jack got it done in the classroom. He is also top five all time in Cowboys history with seven three-point shots made in a single game, scoring 27 vs. Frazee,” Lipp said.
Junior Alex Sanchez received his Heart O’ Lakes All-Conference medal. He was a unanimous selection to the team.
James Mertes earned the Cowboy Award given to the top teammate.
“James has earned the respect of his peers for being a high character individual who you can count on, for always being a great teammate and giving his best effort in everything he does,” Lipp said.
