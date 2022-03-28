Cowboys land two on all-conference list

Jack Johnson is helped from the floor by his fellow all-conference teammate Alex Sanchez after taking a charge vs. Battle Lake, Minn., in the 2022 Section 6A tournament.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Senior point guard Jack Johnson and junior forward Alex Sanchez were named to the Heart O’ Lakes All-Conference list Wednesday, March 24 as representatives of the Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team. The selections mark the first conference honors for either player. 

Johnson showed marked improvement as the season progressed, finishing with averages of 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals. The 5’8” slasher and shooter eclipsed 20 points in five of his last nine games, scoring a career-high 27 points on two separate occasions. After posting several single-digit scoring lines to start the year, the senior speedster became one of the most intriguing stories of the winter sports season in Breckenridge-Wahpeton, catching fire to lead the Cowboys to upset victories vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and Mahnomen/Waubun. Johnson was lauded by the coaching staff as a hard-nosed defender and a relentless attacker on the offensive side of the ball.

Sanchez took his his game to the next level during the 2021-22 campaign. Entering the season with a noticeably bigger build, the junior shifted between small forward, power forward and center for the Cowboys, providing massive value in his versatility. The lengthy athlete posted averages of 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Sanchez twice reached a career-best 24 points and pulled down eight or more rebounds in seven contests, including three double-doubles. 

Owen Leach of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, was selected as the Heart O’ Lakes Conference Most Valuable Player. Pelican Rapids was the team champion with a conference record of 11-1.



