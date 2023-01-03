Cowboys let it fly in 98-92 overtime victory

Alex Sanchez poured in 31 points vs. the Rockets, putting the ball on the floor and finishing between defenders all game long. The senior wing is heating up, scoring 49 points in his last two appearances. The Cowboys need him to continue his recent tear as they look to put an 0-4 start to the season behind them and embark on their first winning streak.

 Courtesy Lindsay Smith

UNDERWOOD, Minn. — The word “thriller” gets tossed around frequently when describing overtime basketball games. If the teams competing combine for almost 200 points, it’s certainly appropriate. Breckenridge (1-4) and Underwood (3-2) did exactly that Friday, Dec. 30, as the Cowboys claimed their first win of the season, toppling the Rockets in overtime by a score 98-92. The victory was Jordan Christensen’s first as head coach of the Cowboys.

“I just love being around the guys. They’re a good group and they work hard,” Christensen said. “We’ve had a rough start but they come every day … ready to go.”

Daymon Smith (22) was all smiles during Breckenridge’s first win, a 27-point performance for the senior guard.
Jaxson Riggs chipped in a dozen points for the Cowboys, each one of them important, as Breckenridge engaged in a shootout with the Underwood Rockets in Section 6A competition.
Landon Blaufuss secured his fourth double-double of the season vs. Underwood, upping his rebounding average to nearly 12 boards per game.


