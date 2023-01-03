Cowboys let it fly in 98-92 overtime victory

Alex Sanchez poured in 31 points vs. the Rockets, putting the ball on the floor and finishing between defenders all game long. The senior wing is heating up, scoring 49 points in his last two appearances. The Cowboys need him to continue his recent tear as they look to put an 0-4 start to the season behind them and embark on their first winning streak.
UNDERWOOD, Minn. — The word “thriller” gets tossed around frequently when describing overtime basketball games. If the teams competing combine for almost 200 points, it’s certainly appropriate. Breckenridge (1-4) and Underwood (3-2) did exactly that Friday, Dec. 30, as the Cowboys claimed their first win of the season, toppling the Rockets in overtime by a score 98-92. The victory was Jordan Christensen’s first as head coach of the Cowboys.
“I just love being around the guys. They’re a good group and they work hard,” Christensen said. “We’ve had a rough start but they come every day … ready to go.”
Despite its 1-4 start, Breckenridge has been a strong second-half team, outscoring opponents 195-175 down the stretch. Friday’s formula remained the same, as the Cowboys charged back from a 54-45 deficit and held the Rockets to just four points in the overtime period.
“We had a lot of quick possessions and we hit a lot of quick shots,” Christensen said. “The thing that got us (going), is that Daymon Smith and Alex Sanchez were very efficient. We kinda switched things up, taking Daymon off the ball and playing Alex more at point guard.”
The lineup move paid dividends. Sanchez poured in a career-high 31 points, bobbing and weaving through the defense with a relentless motor to the rim. The senior reached deep into his tool bag, flashing a myriad of moves that Underwood could not counter.
“Sometimes Alex would say, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna score. I don’t care how I do it, it’s going to happen.’ There were a lot of early attacks, a lot of spin moves coming right into the middle of the lane and finishing over the top,” Christensen said. “He did a really good job of shooting with some touch. There were a couple times I wanted us to pull it out, but he decided to put his head down and get to the rim. Against Underwood, he was more than a good enough athlete to do whatever he wanted off the bounce.”
Smith took the safety off his outside shot, uncorking six 3-pointers in the opening half and finishing the game with a career-high 27 points. Through five games as a full-time starter, the senior has established himself as one of the best perimeter shooters in school history. Smith was 7-for-13 from behind the arc, while adding five rebounds to his ledger. Smith is torching teams while facing constant on-ball pressure meant to deter his sweet shooting stroke.
“He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. I have not seen a kid take the amount of tough shots Daymon has. None of his shots are easy,” Christensen said. “I think he had one open, on-the-three-point-line look. The rest of them are from 27 feet, he’s got a hand right there or he has to dribble into his shot.”
Breckenridge racked up 16 steals, as Underwood turned the ball over on 25% of its possessions. Drew Evavold scored 21, Kaleb Hammes 18, Hudson Risbrudt 17 and Evan Lundgren 11 to pace the Rockets. The Cowboys’ crux was a glaring defensive volatility in the opening stages, a theme Christensen hopes to correct.
“We have to fix on-ball defense and closeouts,” Christensen said. “We close out way too far and give up straight line drives. Our help is designed to force people to the sideline and the baseline, then help can come if you get beat. Straight lines (to the basket) kill the defense.”
Freshman forward Jaxson Riggs scored 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting inside the arc and contributed a pair of blocks on defense. The well-built prodigy complimented another massive outburst by senior center Landon Blaufuss, who tore through the paint with 15 points and 17 rebounds en route to his fourth double-double in five appearances.
“For a freshman, I have not seen somebody post up like that since Nate Lorenz,” Christensen said. “Jaxson went in there, sealed the guy, got really big, sat down and called for the ball. He went right at a couple kids.”
Senior guard Cam Nieto maintained his all-around production with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals. Junior forward Jacob Kunkel posted four points. Senior forward Beau Beyer recorded one point, two rebounds, one block and two steals. Joey Conzemius drew a charge, bringing his season total to nine.
Class 1A Breckenridge (1-4) is back at it Tuesday in a home matchup vs. Morris Area (3-4), Minnesota. The game carries extra weight in the Quality Results Formula due to the Tigers’ Class 2A designation. Results will publish in Thursday’s edition.
