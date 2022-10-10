Jaxson Riggs (left) is playing a prominent role on defense/special teams as the Cowboys enter week seven. Alex Tschakert (right) recorded a sack Friday, Oct. 7, in Breckenridge's big win over West Central Area, Minn.
Class 1A Breckenridge traveled to West Central Area, Minnesota, Friday, Oct. 7, to face the Knights, a top-15 team in Class 2A. The Cowboys looked nothing like underdogs, coming away with a 45-36 win on the strength of 430 yards rushing. Cam Nieto carried the football 22 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns, Gavin Pederson logged 30 carries for a career-high 165 yards and one touchdown and Alex Sanchez added 51 yards and a touchdown on eight totes.
“The whole entire offensive line played extremely well. They picked up the blitz on a consistent basis, got things blocked down and kicked out,” Breckenridge Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “Our backs ran the ball extremely hard, so it was just great to see how well they really came together up front and how well we played as a group.”
The offensive line grinded to the finish, opening the gates for the team’s three-headed monster in the backfield. Breckenridge, now ranked No. 17 in the QRF, relies heavily on the hogs up front to set the tone as a run-first team. Well-executed blocking also allowed Bailey Evans to complete 4-of-6 passes for 37 yards.
“It feels awesome. We know that we can run with any team in our section, any team in the state, any team on our schedule — just to be able to come out on a night like tonight and show everybody what we can do at full strength,” Senior Linebacker Landon Blaufuss said.
Defense wasn’t a strong point for either team, but several playmakers stepped up for Breckenridge. Blaufuss, Alex Tschakert and Alex Martel each recorded a sack in the swarming effort.
“We knew who the key players were, the guys we needed to stop. We came out and we executed what our coaches planned for us,” Blaufuss said.
Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson booted a 30-yard field goal, the first for a Cowboy kicker in 20 seasons. He was also 6-for-6 on PATs. Eriksson attempted a 42-yard try one week prior, but the football bounced off the left upright on a kick that would’ve been good from 50 yards. The Swedish exchange student has become an integral part of an improved special teams unit with his ability to pin teams at their own 20 via touchbacks. Eriksson is 23-of-25 when it comes to extra points.
After a spotty week one performance on special teams cost the Cowboys a 28-27 loss at Otter Tail Central, Eriksson and everybody else has come through to help Breckenridge achieve a 4-2 record ahead of Friday’s road game at Hawley, Minnesota.
“We played pretty well week one, we were just kind of missing on certain areas. Special teams and defensively I think we’ve really improved as far as knowing what we’re capable of,” Fredericksen said. “Now, after this big win, we know we can do it. We can still get better and continue to work hard, push ourselves and hopefully build something really special from this one.”
