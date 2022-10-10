Class 1A Breckenridge traveled to West Central Area, Minnesota, Friday, Oct. 7, to face the Knights, a top-15 team in Class 2A. The Cowboys looked nothing like underdogs, coming away with a 45-36 win on the strength of 430 yards rushing. Cam Nieto carried the football 22 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns, Gavin Pederson logged 30 carries for a career-high 165 yards and one touchdown and Alex Sanchez added 51 yards and a touchdown on eight totes.

“The whole entire offensive line played extremely well. They picked up the blitz on a consistent basis, got things blocked down and kicked out,” Breckenridge Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “Our backs ran the ball extremely hard, so it was just great to see how well they really came together up front and how well we played as a group.”



