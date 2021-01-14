Cowboys look for uninterrupted start to season

The Breckenridge Cowboys are back in action as they began practicing on Monday, Jan. 4 when coronavirus restrictions were lifted for sports to be played.
Head Coach Stevin Lipp, 21, is one of the youngest coaches in the country and has implemented an immediate culture change for the Cowboys. He had an idea about who he was going to roll with when the season came around, but decided to put all for that aside and just focus on players who were looking to prove themselves. Lipp has really focused on the compete level and elevating the level of play for when games start up.
A lot of the players have not been on the floor during the last month due to gyms being closed in Minnesota and Lipp said that the players "were out of shape" when practice started.
"We're keeping everything traditional on the defensive end," Lipp said. "We traditionally like to bring it on the defensive end. On the offensive end, we made a couple of changes, mostly to give these mostly just to give these guys as much freedom as possible to be basketball players."
He also explained how he didn't want their players to go from point A to B on offense and just wanted them to play basketball.
Lipp said that forwards Anthony Conzemius, Jonah Christensen and guard Cooper Yaqgie are three seniors who are going to have a big impact on this offense. These will be three players they heavily rely on throughout the year. Jacob Vizenor is also someone who has caught Lipp's eye as he is returning after not playing last season.
Lipp's goal this year isn't about wins and losses, just about building the development of these players into young men and having winning become a "byproduct" to what they are building this year.
Christensen and Conzemius are looking for big things out of this team this season.
"It feels good to be back," Conzemius said. "We had to make a few adjustments with the masks, but we're working our best to be back in condition and everything."
"Conditioning was a big piece, I feel like we are working hard at our shooting," Christensen said. "We're just competing everyday, just trying to get better."
Both players have taken some of the players under their wing, including sophomore Reese Pederson. Christensen has done a great job of helping not only him, but the other players with their post moves and getting after it in practice. Conzemius is looking forward to being an essential leader to the team in his last season of high school basketball before starting his college basketball career at the University of Jamestown next season.
The Cowboys will host Upsala-Swansville on Friday, Jan. 15 at home. This will be the first time that any Cowboys team has hosted any competition since the Section 6A football championship back in Nov. 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.