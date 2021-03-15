Cowboys look to fill playoff destiny

The Breckenridge Cowboys enter the Minnesota Section 8AA playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the south bracket. The Cowboys ended the regular season with six away games, going 3-3 in that span. They’ll be back home against No. 6 seed Frazee, who they lost to in the regular season finale 95-91 Saturday, March 13. The Cowboys earned a split with Perham for the regular season Heart O’Lakes Conference Championship. They finished with a 12-6 record under first year Head Coach Stevin Lipp, and feels confident about the Cowboys’ playoff chances.
“The preparation isn’t much different,” Lipp said, comparing his playoff run as a player to his run as a coach. “We’re doing what we can to make sure we get our guys in position to be successful here for the rest of March,”
Anthony Conzemius missed the regular season finale with a lower body injury. He should be ready to go Thursday against No. 6 seed Frazee.
“He’s a huge part of our team,” Lipp said about Conzemius. “Hopefully that shows on Thursday.” Lipp emphasized what Conzemius meant to this team, and how Saturday’s overtime loss against Frazee reshaped the game plan for the Cowboys.
“He really is a leader for us,” Lipp said. “Where Anthony Conzemius goes, this whole team goes.”
Conzemius is excited to get back on the court for the Cowboys and he’s looking forward to making one final playoff run as a senior at Breckenridge.
“I’m looking forward to playing my role and getting the job done in March,” Conzemius said.
The Cowboys will be back at home, where they are 7-1 this season. Playing a conference opponent for the third time this season will be tough for them, especially playing them just five days earlier.
Alongside Anthony Conzemius, the Cowboys are led by Cooper Yaggie, who just recently became the seventh Cowboy in school history to score 1,000 points in his career. Jonah Christensen rounds out the big three for the Cowboys. Some x-factors for the Cowboys are Adam Ohm, who has been phenomenal shooting from three-point range this season coming off the bench. Sebastian Anderson has shown great promise becoming a great defensive wing presence for the Cowboys and helping the team get key baskets. Jr Perez has been a dominant pass-first point guard and has shared the ball well, increasing the team’s tempo on offense.
Breckenridge will look for revenge Thursday, March 18 against Frazee at home, in what could be one final home game for the Cowboys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.