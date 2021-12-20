Cowboys looking at bigger picture after 0-5 start

The Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team is finding out very quickly that graduating all five of its starters from last season will be difficult to overcome. Head Coach Stevin Lipp and his squad are winless through five games, but kept things close during an encouraging 62-53 home loss to Park Christian Academy Saturday, Dec. 18.
Dylan Bernotas scored 12 points without demanding the basketball, showing improved efficiency on four-of-six shooting and making both of his three-point attempts. Alex Sanchez scored 10 points and has reached double digits in every game this season. Gavin Snyder tallied nine points and Collin Roberts battled in the post to lead Breckenridge with eight rebounds.
While the consistent scoring output from Sanchez has been welcomed, Breckenridge is in desperate need of volume scorers to emerge across the board.
“We don’t necessarily have our eyes on one guy, we think we have a lot of guys who are capable scorers here and there. Sanchez had a 20-point game and Bernotas is more than capable,” Lipp said. “There’s a couple other guys like Gavin Snyder, even Daymon Smith could pop off for a couple threes and put you in the scoring column. You can’t really have one stud come out and just take over every single night. This is a team sport, it’s not just the five guys on the floor, it’s the 15 guys we have on our roster coming together and trusting that they’re going to give each other the right looks.”
Identity is key in sports and the Cowboys have yet to establish their own. Dealing with pivotal injuries at the low post and a group of players with minimal varsity experience, Breckenridge is trudging through a difficult slate in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference and Section 6A. The Cowboys hope playing a heavy Class 2A schedule will benefit them by season’s end when they enter Class 1A playoffs against some of the state’s smaller schools.
“The schedule is what it is. We haven’t put it all together, but we’ve had stretches where we’ve looked pretty scary against some tough teams. It’s humbling, for sure. It isn’t necessarily the Cowboy tradition we’ve seen in recent years,” Lipp said. “The kids know that, but part of the reason they love doing what they do is because once upon a time there was a Noah Christensen and a Derek Dahlgren who interacted with them at Wiz Kids and got them fired up about the tradition. We might not be winning, but they do understand we live in a special place here. They love working with the kids and getting out in the community. It’s a process, because we don’t have a lot of varsity experience.”
Breckenridge (0-5) hosts Battle Lake (2-3), Minnesota, Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a chance at its first win against a section foe. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
